DAZN announces the news after meeting with Minister Giorgetti

Kim Lee14 hours ago
Those were hot days for DAZN. In recent days, the news of the suspension of the use of the ‘multipurpose’ subscription had resulted in, in addition to the indication of the members, also the denunciation by the Codacons. Given the chaos that ensued, Minister Giorgetti had requested a confrontation, a meeting that was held today.

DAZN, as the holder of the viewing rights of the entire Serie A, confirmed its commitment, announcing important news for the future. Here is the official press release from the issuer:

“At the end of the meeting with the Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and the Honorable Undersecretary Anna Ascani, DAZN reaffirms its maximum commitment in the path undertaken when, at the end of March 2021, the rights for the broadcasting of the Serie A football championship were assigned . A commitment that, in the following months, materialized in a series of important investments already made and which will be further increased over the next few seasons “.

“As proof of this, it has already been announced that by the end of November the FULL HD, 1080P, will be available and will go into operation, which will ensure greater definition of the images. On the quality issue, the company also undertakes to continue and accelerate the development of Multicast, which leads to a reduction in buffering – the slowing down of the image – by more than 50%. Naturally all this for the benefit of the customer and his needs to which DAZN has always been extremely attentive.

In this regard, it is useful to remember that, on the occasion of the accident of 23 September 2021, for which the company immediately assumed responsibility, reimbursements were provided and made, for a total amount of 10 million, for one month to all impacted customers; method of action already demonstrated by the company in the past and ready to repeat in the future, should problems of its direct responsibility arise again.

Furthermore, in the path of attention to the consumer DAZN is ready to further develop and enhance the Customer Service both from a technical point of view and with operators, to always ensure maximum responsiveness and attention to the requests of its customers.

Lastly, during the meeting, it was reiterated that there will be no changes in the use of the service during this season and that any type of change will be communicated in a clear and transparent manner and within an appropriate time.


