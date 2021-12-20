Dazn, game interrupted and message to the user: the yellow of the connected devices – Football

On Sunday the message appeared on the screen of many fans connected to Dazn to watch Serie A matches, judging by the complaints on social media: “You have reached the maximum limit of devices … You can only watch Dazn on two devices at the same time”. Those who reported the appearance of the notice, which fatally interrupted the transmission of the races, in most cases specified that they were connected from a single device, smartphone, TV, tablet or PC. But how can this accident be avoided?

Dazn’s notice

In the message, Dazn advised users on a way to avoid the inconvenience: “Try updating your browser. You can also go to ‘My Account’ and remove one of the devices.” The indication was followed by a yellow button that allowed you to open the screen of your account, so as to be able to reduce the number of connected devices: today the maximum number of connected devices allowed is six, of which only two can work at the same time. . But even here: many users complained that they had just three devices connected in all (say: TV, tablet and smartphone) of which only one was in use. How do you get out of it then?

You have to close the app if not in use

Dazn, whom we contacted to write this article, recommends checking that the app is closed on the devices not in use, so that the operator is not “deceived” by the presence of an excessive number of connections, actually inactive but in any case detected by the access control system. Therefore, it is not enough for the user to leave the app open but inactive – in “stand by”, let’s say – on the devices he does not use, but to avoid problems he must just close it by hand. In this way, if there are two apps open for a single user (let’s say: smartphone in use and tablet not in use), there should be no problems. This, at least, assures the operator. Seeing is believing.

From the 2022/23 season the new season tickets

Dazn also ensures that the appearance of the messages “You have reached the maximum limit of devices” has nothing to do with the broadcaster’s plan to reduce the number of effective users per single active user. In fact, last November the streaming TV announced that soon it would no longer be possible to connect simultaneously with two devices, motivating the choice with the fight against piracy. After the general protest of football fans, which reached the parliament, Dazn specified: “No change on dual users will take place in the current season”. Until June, therefore, it goes on with the possibility of using two devices. And then? It is likely that Dazn will provide different subscriptions, at different prices, which will provide for the possibility of using one or more devices, connected to the same wi-fi source or to different sources