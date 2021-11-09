Sports

Dazn gets the denunciation of the Codacons for the revolution on subscriptions – Il Tempo

Dazn’s decision to block “multipurpose” subscriptions from mid-December comes to the attention of Agcom and the Antitrust Authority. The Codacons, after the news published today by Il Sole 24 ore, has in fact decided to submit a complaint to the Communications and Competition Authorities in order to ascertain the correctness of the company’s actions. If the decision by Dazn – which for this season and the next two years has been awarded the broadcasting rights for Serie A football matches – to unilaterally modify the contractual conditions and block access to content from two devices at the same time, is confirmed, there could be damage to those users who have activated subscriptions on the basis of conditions on which Dazn now backtracks, explains Codacons.

If on the one hand – highlights the consumer association – the need to fight piracy is understandable, on the other it is undeniable that changing the rules of the game after users have accepted the conditions proposed by the company and signed the subscriptions could configure a violation of civil law and the Consumer Code, with a consequent infringement of consumers’ rights. For this reason, Codacons announces a complaint to Agcom and Antitrust, so that they can open an investigation into the case and, if Dazn’s decision is confirmed, ascertain the correctness of the company’s actions by sanctioning any violation of the provisions on the subject of contracts.

