Dazn, goodbye to the two devices and the subscription shared by December- Corriere.it

Goodbye to the use of two devices at the same time on a single Dazn account. According to press sources, the platform is about to put an end to the use of two users connected to the same subscription. At the moment the company has not confirmed the rumors circulated but the change should be valid for both existing and new subscriptions.. The change could come as early as mid-December.

The deletion of the so-called concurrency, a multiple device account, is part of the logic to increase the number of subscribers of the platform which, we recall, has the rights of Serie A in its belly. In the event of a football match, therefore, access to the contents at the same time from two devices will no longer be allowed. A problem if you consider that, since the start of the championship, the average audience per day was about 6 million people and that there are therefore millions of users with a shared subscription (also to reduce costs). According to what Il Sole 24 ore writes, Dazn would count an average of 20% of uses of this “dual simultaneous user”.



Subscriptions and costs But how much does it cost to subscribe to the platform today? As you can read on the site, the price per month of 29.99 euros. With this type of subscription you can watch all content including documentaries, series and Originals products. In submitting the offer, it is specified that “double” in reference to the two devices available. Furthermore, with a single subscription, Dazn practically doubles itself: you can watch two contents – the same or different – at the same time and on two different devices, says the claim.

Source link