Dazn, no change on dual users in the current season – Sport

“Out of respect for those who use sharing correctly and with the aim of protecting the interest of our subscribers, no changes will be introduced in the current season”. This is what DAZN explains in a note, which confirms the rumors anticipated yesterday by ANSA, specifying its position on the stop to simultaneous viewing on two devices with a single subscription.

“With reference to what has been reported in recent days by various media outlets, Dazn wishes to clarify its position regarding the use of the account linked to its subscription”, explains Dazn in the note in which he announces that no changes will be adopted in this season “.” In the Terms of Use – adds the platform – it is clearly indicated that the Dazn service and all the contents displayed through it are for personal and non-commercial use only. Furthermore, the password must be kept safe, the access codes must not be shared with anyone or otherwise be made accessible to others. of two (2) devices at the same time. The user accepts that the login data are unique to him and cannot be shared with others “.

“In this context, we have allowed viewing on two devices, simultaneously, through the same subscription, to offer a richer personal experience within a single home context”, adds Dazn. “Since the beginning of the Serie A football championship we have seen a considerable increase in incorrect behavior that cannot be ignored”, with the stop that will therefore be postponed to next season.

“To conclude, we hope that the attention raised by the rumors circulated will lead to a serious and concrete reflection on the subject of contractual abuses and piracy, aspects that concern the whole world of OTTs and not only Dazn.

Our commitment will continue to be constant and, as always, we are ready to work together with institutions, authorities and with all parties involved and interested. We will deepen this discourse during the meeting on Tuesday 16 November with Minister Giorgetti during which we will also illustrate the proposals for the reshaping and expansion of our offers with the aim of putting consumers at the center “, concludes Dazn in the note.