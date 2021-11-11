Dazn: “No stop to contemporary double vision this season”
In a note, the Ott platform announces that no contractual changes will be introduced in the current championship but warns: “The use of the service must be personal and not commercial”
No stop to simultaneous viewing on two devices with a single subscription. At least not this season. This is what Dazn communicated with a note after rumors about the contractual change during the championship in progress had emerged, sparking controversy on social media and leading the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti to convene the leaders of the Ott platform.
Personal use
In the note, Dazn specifies that in the conditions of use “it is clearly indicated that the Dazn service and all the contents displayed through it are for personal and non-commercial use only. Furthermore: the password must be kept safe, the access codes must not be they must be shared with anyone or otherwise made accessible to others “. The Ott platform also explains that “since the beginning of the Serie A football championship we have seen a considerable increase in incorrect behavior that cannot be ignored. However, respecting those who use sharing correctly and with the goal to protect the interest of our subscribers, no changes will be introduced in the current season “. Finally, the hope on the part of Dazn that “the attention raised by the rumors circulated will lead to a serious and concrete reflection on the issue of contractual abuses and piracy, aspects that concern the whole world of the Ott and not only Dazn”. Theme that will be explored in the meeting on Tuesday 16 with Giorgetti.
November 11, 2021 (change November 11, 2021 | 19:32)
