Dazn, stop to double users for each subscription

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is called concurrency. Practically the two users connected to the same subscription and able to see the same content at the same time, on Dazn. Well, this possibility starts to end up in the attic. Great news is being prepared for the hundreds of thousands of aficionados subscribe to Dazn. Which, according to the Sole 24 Ore, is about to put an end to the possibility of allowing two users connected to the same subscription to access content at the same time from two devices that are at a distance from each other.

Communications to subscribers are underway

Contacted by Sole 24 Ore, the platform that has the rights to Serie A for 2021-24 in its belly, in partnership with Tim, Dazn replies with a “no comment”. However, the “two instead of one” is about to leave the scene. And in fact, communications to subscribers who must be informed in order to have the possibility of exercising the withdrawal, within 30 days, would in fact be leaving. In this way, the start of communications in these days will therefore bring the novelty to full capacity starting from mid-December, putting an end to a possibility, the “contemporary dual user” (to want to baptize it with an ad hoc expression) that up to now for Dazn subscribers it was provided for in point 8.3 of the terms of use.

The knot of piracy

The move is also considered in the interest of the Serie A League and the club presidents, because in this way the fraudulent use of accesses to Dazn is hit and a phenomenon that, in fact, reduces the value of rights is stopped. But there is also the basic desire to undertake the fight against piracy with even greater determination. After all, concurrency – also used by Netflix, such as Disney + or Spotify in addition to Dazn – has also given rise to distribution platforms on the network that are set as examples of sharing economy (which earn with commissions) to allow sharing with interested users. your own subscription using the “family” subscription modality. Legal? In point of law, yes, because in the subscriptions we remind you that the accounts must be shared within the family. That this happens is a different kettle of fish.

The push for subscriptions

On the other hand, as the season progresses, it has become clear that it is necessary to try to give the season ticket campaign a boost. It is probable that an acceleration could go through the cancellation of the concurrency, given that from the data circulating within Dazn there would have been an average 20% of fraudulent uses of this “simultaneous double user”.