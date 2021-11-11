Sports

Dazn subscription, the government takes the field. Giorgetti summons the company – Chronicle

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
Rome, 10 November 2021 – Dazn – which holds the TV rights of the Serie A football – is preparing to put an end to the possibility of granting to two connected users to the same subscription to access the contents simultaneously from two devices at a distance from each other. The platform makes it known that the change was born to fight piracy, after an increase of 20% in remote double users was noted in the first months, and at the same time in platforms for sharing the same subscriptions. The change will take effect at the end of the year. But subscribers protest and the government takes action on the issue.

Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has summoned the leaders to the Mise by Dazn to clarify. Giorgetti, together with the undersecretary Anna Ascani who has the delegation on the matter – reads a note – invited the Dazn representatives next Tuesday 16 November at 3 pm.

