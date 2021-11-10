Dazn summoned by Giorgetti to Mise to stop the “double user”

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ministry of Economic Development wants to see clearly about Dazn’s next moves. For the platform came the call by the Minister of Development Giancarlo Giorgetti who called to Mise “the leaders of Dazn to clarify, to protect consumers, also on the latest decisions of the company that holds the TV rights of series football A. Giorgetti, together with the undersecretary Anna Ascani who is in charge of the matter – reads a note – invited the Dazn representatives on Tuesday 16 November at 3 pm ».

“As usual, we are open to collaboration and discussion with the authorities and institutions: in this regard, we promptly accepted the invitation from the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, and the Undersecretary Anna Ascani, for a discussion to be held early next week, ”he told Ansa Dazn.

The stop to “concurrency”

Thus Dazn’s move comes to the attention of the Government and in particular of the Mise. Sole 24 Ore, has decided to stop the simultaneous double viewing of content, at a distance, with a single subscription. What is called concurrency in the jargon.

Piracy and “halved” subscriptions

A decision that Dazn considers necessary in light of the data that emerged on “fraudulent uses” which mean 20% of connections made not according to the conditions of use (ie that logins should not be shared except beyond the close family unit, basically at home).

Beyond piracy (with offers that proliferate on Telegram), or even sites that legally offer subscription sharing services (with the condition, but only theoretically, that this occurs within families) for there are many today the “two for the price of one” on the 29.99 euro per month subscription.