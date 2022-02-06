Dazn takes another slap. And Discovery laughs

Discovery, a joint venture with Bt Sport

by Andrea Secchi

Discovery made the hit in the UK. Yesterday the media group confirmed that it had started exclusive negotiations for the establishment of a 50/50 joint venture with Bt Groupthe largest British telecommunications company, with which the two sides will put together the sports streaming service Bt Sport with Eurosport, the latter owned by the American company. For Discovery among other things, it means having the rights to the major European football championship, the Premier Leagueand of Championsa definitive entry into sport after the success with the Olympic Games which, however, are an event distilled over time.

«We are thrilled with this opportunity with Bt Group to offer consumers a stronger and simplified combined sports offering in the UK and Ireland and, more generally, to continue our strategy of bringing sports and entertainment to more consumers on the platform of their choice, “he said. said in the note of the group JB Perrettepresident and ceo of Discovery Streaming and International. «We are aligned with BT Group on a shared vision to maximize the value and attractiveness of our respective UK sports assets and we look forward to concluding a deal in the coming weeks.

British Telecom’s choice

BTfor his part, explained that he hopes to conclude the agreement as soon as possible this quarter to make it operational later this year and that the new reality will undertake to maintain the current rights of the major sports, while the customers of BT Sport will have access to both the sports content of Discovery than at the service Discovery +. In addition to Premier and at Olympic Gamesthe jv will have the Champions And the Europa Leaguei Grand Slams of tennis, international cycling and the English rugby league. The agreement, in any case, requires the green light of theOfcomL’English Agcomand of the various sports bodies, which however should not put up any obstacles.

Thus the agreement with Dazn who was dealing with the purchase of BT Sport for a figure of 600 million pounds (713 million euros) according to rumors. President Kevin Mayer he did know that «the agreement for BT Sport it became uneconomical for Dazn. However, we respect the fact that BT has chosen a different strategic path and we wish to BT, BT Sport And Discovery all the best for the future “.

