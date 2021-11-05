Dazn: what a disaster! Subscribers say so

The Bva Doxa research interviewed a large sample, 4 thousand people, between 23 and 28 October

A real bomb in the world of football, TV rights and Oct. Bva Doxa, in fact, he conducted a research entitled The perception of the quality and viewing experience of Serie A in 2021 and what comes out is a very hard blow to the axis Dazn-Tim, above all because the 4 thousand interviews (a really large sample), were made between 23 and 28 October 2021, so well after the promises (to the advertising investors and ad AgCom) for the solution of technical problems made by the Oct which holds exclusively all 10 matches per day of our Championship. And instead.

The rejection is clear and without appeals by subscribers, who instead promote Sky And Amazon, real news because it plays the same streamed game as Dazn. Users say they can watch the game without any problems Champions League than on Wednesday night Prime Video it broadcasts exclusively, so the infrastructure problems that Tim (financial and technological partner of Dazn) claims are not real. But above all, the assurances of having solved the technical problems are false. If Amazon succeeds, why not Dazn?

The aim of the research was to measure the perception of quality and the viewing experience of the current user of Serie A content.

At the benchmark level, the vision of Amazon, Ott player who for the first time in Italy entered the offer of football content with an exclusive match on Wednesday of Champions League. A very large sample (4,000 interviews) was interviewed in order to have a statistically solid and representative reading of the different operators.

The rotating questionnaire asked the same questions on all the operators involved in order to keep the exposure of the questions under control and the evaluation of each individual operator. The survey was conducted between 23 and 28 October 2021 through the proprietary panel of Bva Doxa. All the interviews were checked and verified in order to pass the rigorous quality controls put in place by the Institute, a leader in conducting opinion surveys in Italy.

Any vision problems show clearly different evidence among operators who today offer football viewing experiences. In particular, the users of Dazn declare significant problems, almost 8 out of 10 have encountered problems and 1 out of 4 has them frequently. The viewing experience of Sky it is satisfactory, over 80% never encounter problems. Also Amazon shows good results where the majority (65%) have no problems and the remainder have mainly occasional problems.

By asking the “dry” question of preference among those who have had the experience of watching Serie A matches both in previous years through Sky which currently on Dazn, the viewing quality is clearly in Sky’s favor.

If vision and quality problems continue with the continuation of the championship, a very negative outlook emerges for the enjoyment of Serie A. 1 in 2 of customers Dazn (48%) said they could cancel their subscription by mainly looking for alternative methods (piracy?). Reduced impacts on both Sky than on Amazon whose subscription is probably also linked to other services and other contents.

