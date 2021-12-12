Dazn’s Serie A in the sights of Amazon- Corriere.it

from Technology Drafting

For now it is a question of corridor chatter, as Milano Finanza tells us. But the opening to external capital made by the British would find in Jeff Bezos’ company the ideal technological partner to make football in streaming make the leap in quality

While Jeff Bezos is struggling (badly) between sub-orbital flights and the drama of the dead employees following the tornado that hit the United States, according to Milano Finanza he would have on his table in Seattle, figuratively, a project for acquire or at least enter as a protagonist in Dazn. And to continue in this way the climb to European football in a more convinced way. Because one or two Champions League matches can only be a starter, but the technological ability to face them without image blocks or stammering on the part of the first absolute brand in terms of computing power in the cloud – and therefore of high-quality streaming distribution. quality – they hinted at where streaming football could go.

Who already had a clear vision of the future had been, last April, James Rushton, currently second-in-command CEO of Dazn and on board the English platform since its inception. The man who puts his face in it when things are not going well from a technological point of view. The idea that the company has in hand is the content that interests everyone, European football, but it lacks the firepower necessary to exploit it to the full. Hence the firm statement: Under the right conditions in the coming years we could look at the public or private capital market. Perhaps the idea of ​​a listing on the stock exchange or (or even) the opening to strategic investments. Like that of Amazon.

The Bezos multinational certainly does not have liquidity problems and as mentioned, the ideal technological partner to develop a still young business – unlike, for example, what happens in the United States with NBA basketball or NFL football – such as football streaming via app. To give an idea, Netflix streaming relies on Amazon Web Services, to which the platform allocates something like $ 19 million in rent per month. With a move like this Amazon could acquire the much-desired sports rights sooner: the Italian Serie A in the hands of Dazn until 2024, as well as until 2025 the English platform holds those of the Bundesliga in Germany. The game continues.