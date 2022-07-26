DC bets Black Adam and Shazam

Although not at the level of Marvel Studios with free rein to present a whole universe of possibilities, DC takes its new steps to integrate its own franchise where they seek to emulate the successes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman either Shazam! During the Comic-Con of San Diego has presented the trailers of Black Adam Y Shazam! the fury of the godstwo films united by their common origin.

First we have to talk about Black Adamthe incursion of Dwayne Johnson in the super genre but this time as a villain, since Black Adam is one of the great enemies of Shazam. Initially the villain was going to be the complement of the next Shazam movie, but it seems that DC and Warner Bros. have preferred to bet on the pull of ‘The Rock’ and give their own individual movie before inviting him to face Shazam.

The film, whose premiere will be October 20, 2022will give us an interesting perspective of the antihero with the Justice Society of America in focus and tried to stop him. The bet is presented as a darker and more action-packed version that promises to excite comic fans.

On the tape we will also meet Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo either aldis hodgebut also with Viola Davisalready known in the DC universe giving life to Amanda Waller, already appearing in the two versions of Suicide Squad and in The Peacemaker. Jaume Collet-Serra is in charge of directing, being his second Johnson film after Jungle Cruise.

Now we move on to the other great protagonist of the show, Shazam! the fury of the godsthe second installment of the successful Shazam!, released in 2019. and which became one of DC’s best jewels due to its fun full of different and unique tones unlike the other bets in the franchise.

Zachary Levi returns to play the hero alongside David F.Sandberg, the director of the first installment. The trailer is a joy, where we find the hero with a dilemma in full consultation because he is self-conscious about the presence of other heroes like Batman, Superman or Flash. His interlocutor informs him that he cannot help him much because he is a pediatrician, not a psychologist, and as soon as the shot opens we find an unexpected cameo from Annabellethe devilish doll from The Warren File.

The great villain of the film is Helen Mirrenwho gives life to one of the daughters of the titan Atlas, while others of the daughters are Lucy Liu. Similarly, the bet brings us back to the heroic family of Billy Batson, who achieved their own super incarnations towards the end of the film. Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody either Djimon Hounsou return to their roles, while Rachel Zegler It is another of the great signings. The film will hit theaters next December 21, being one of the most anticipated bets of the year. @worldwide