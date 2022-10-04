DC Comics: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot would be back for “The Flash”

Photographs have circulated through social networks who have dusted off the original cast of “Justice League”, noting that Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa were called to the film set to complement the new film “The Flash”, starring Ezra Miller.

Although there are no photos of the cast on the set, various fans captured the actors at different times. have given life to the characters of the most important franchises of the DC Extended Universe, in this case “Superman”, who has been played by Henry Cavill; “Batman”, in the version of him by Ben Affleck; “Wonder Woman” in the skin of Gal Gadot, and “Aquaman” by Jason Momoa.

Although in theory “The Flash” was already in its post-production phase, the film starring Ezra Miller was suspended indefinitely due to the scandals that the young actor has had in recent months linked to fights and assaults in Hawaii, carrying weapons at home and even being singled out as a bad influence on minors, it has transpired that the great bet of Warner and DC has been resumed thanks to the cast of the “Justice League” agreed to film new scenes that manage to reinforce the plot, because in recent months it was leaked that the film was shown to a select group of critics to detect the weaknesses of the new story of the speedy superhero “Flash”.

Various media point out that the new scenes recorded by Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa intend to reformulate part of the plot of the main DC heroes, after Marvel Studios is about to release “Wakanda Forever”, as a sequel to “Black Panther”, and after announcing at ComicCon and Disney Day the new sagas and franchises that will arrive as stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rumors have also emerged about the alleged decision of Warner and DC to return to their most key characters. before the failures that they visualized for the production of “Batgirl”, which despite being close to being released, was declined as it was considered that it did not have enough potential to face the restructuring that Warner has and the changes that are coming for the HBO Max platform in economic matters.

In addition to this, the directors of Warner would have had a new approach with Ezra Miller after being in the not only public eye for his strange and aggressive behavior, because if the situation transcended the legal with retentions and demands, for which the young actor, protagonist of other sagas such as “Fantastic Animals”, He promised to repair the damage caused and undertake professional treatment for his mental health and thus rescue one of the strongest projects in the DC Extended Universe.

After the photographs of Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa were released, various fans discussed on social networks If the presence of the actors was due to a new franchise proposal or other projects, however, the fans assure that the theories suggest that at least the return of Henry Cavill as “Superman” would be safe. Well, the actor was caught with his hair dyed black as “Man of Steel” usually wears it in DC movies.

