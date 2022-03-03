DC Comics: North American artist is the exact copy of Zoë Kravitz in this Catwoman cosplay

Of all the dc comics characters that appeared in batman, none have seemed to us as enigmatic and attractive as the beautiful thief of Gotham City played by Zoë Kravitz. We are talking, of course, about Catwoman, who on this occasion It has been played by a cosplayer who asks nothing of the actress who starred in the Matt Reeves movie.

The most beautiful thief in Gotham City!

Seeing Eleanor’s dazzling cosplay, we can only praise her portrayal of cat womanwell has united the sensuality and poise of the variant performed by Zoë Kravitz, with the suit design that Tim Burton performed for Michelle Pfeiffer in the 1989 Batman movie.

In this way we can notice that the cosplayer is wearing a mask and a tight black vinyl suit that fits him like a glove, as well as a long whip that he will surely use to scale buildings and fight the criminals of Gotham City.

In the following image from Eleanor’s set we can see the sensual DC Comics antiheroine again, although this time offering us a certainly different profile: striking a suggestive pose in her portrait – a distinguishing mark of Batman’s partner (and sometimes foe).

Catwoman is one of the best characters ever. batman, and that we are talking about a film in which all its actors stood out for one thing or another. Her sensuality, her power, and her dominance are three traits of the thief that Zoë Kravitz was able to portray perfectly. In that sense, this Eleanor cosplay seems like a well-deserved tribute to Selina Kyle’s alter ego.

And you, what do you think of this Catwoman cosplay?

***

