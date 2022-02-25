DC Comics: This Harley Quinn cosplay will knock out Batman with its beauty

Among the large number of dc comics characters who function as secondary to the Batman Universe, Harley Quinn certainly stands out among so many heroes and villains. His moral compass is flawed, making his every move an event to behold, on the other hand, he has one of the most fascinating designs among DC’s superhumans. For that reason We have loved this cosplay, which we believe is an excellent example of everything that the vigilante should be.

clown princess of crime

Seeing the work that Beethy has done, we can only praise the interpretation of his harley quinnbecause in addition to looking a lot like Margot Robbie, the actress who brought her to life in Suicide Squad, the characterization that the artist has made of the cosplayer is simply remarkable.

In this way we can see that the cosplayer is wearing the same outfit that the character came to wear in the DCEU: a reimagining of the classic clothing designed by Bruce Timm.

In the next image from Beethy’s set we can see the ex of the jokerbut now offering us a certainly different profile: looking radiant before the portrait that has immortalized her insane beauty. In conclusion: this artist should be considered if we are ever shown a multiverse full of variants of Harley Quinn.

One of the strangest, most violent, fascinating and beautiful beings to inhabit the DC Comics Universe is Harley Quinn, the clown princess of crime who was introduced in the Batman animated series. In this sense, we believe that the cosplay presented above represents a beautiful tribute to the antiheroine.

And you, what do you think of this Harley Quinn cosplay?

