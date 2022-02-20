DC Council Considers Reestablishing Proof of Vaccination Mandate for Entering Premises – NBC4 Washington

WASHINGTON – The US capital city council is considering reinstating the COVID-19 vaccination testing mandate at closed establishments like restaurants and gyms, just days after Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she was scrapping the rule.

The requirement had been in force for a month when the official announced on Monday that businesses would no longer have to ask customers for this certificate to enter their premises.

Bowser argued at a news conference this week that the District had seen a more than 90% drop in its infection rate since the December peak caused by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Despite improvements in COVID-19 indicators, some city councilors said rescinding the measure is premature, as is removing the indoor mask order.

“Lifting the vaccine mandate at this time, when a lot of kids are still unvaccinated, and we’re just getting close to that… doesn’t make much sense,” said Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau, who represents Sector 1.

“My fear of lifting it now is that it will be very similar to when we lifted it at the end of last year, and that we will have to reinstate it two weeks later.”

Nadeau introduced emergency legislation to reinstate the vaccination certificate mandate. Council President Phil Mendelson said he plans to call a special session of the council this Friday to discuss the proposal.

Nine of the thirteen members would have to give their approval for it to be approved.

“I think there are several members who have let it be known [su opinión] about the action of the mayor and that they want this to be reversed, “he said. Nadeau “Councilwoman Janeese Lewis George joined me in calling for the special legislative session to take place this Friday.” According to Naudeu, Councilmembers Robert White, Elissa Silverman, Christina Henderson and Mary Cheh have also expressed support.