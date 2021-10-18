Dc FanDome 2021: The Batman, Sandman and other previews

New trailers and unpublished images have animated the great virtual event for big fans of DC Comics: from the unveiling of Black Adam to new animated films like Super Pets, through video games like Suicide Squad and new heroines like Naomi

The second edition of the Dc FanDome, the great digital event organized by DC Comics that for 24 hours showed the more anticipated anticipations on several titles related to various media (movies, series, video games …) which will be taken in the coming months from the comics of the Superman & co. An appointment designed just for the most avid fans, to give them a taste, between trailers, teasers and other unreleased content, of what will be produced in the near future. Here are the main news of the event:

The Batman

The image of a Batman upside down, as if hanging upside down like a real bat, is perhaps the most powerful image in the latest trailer for The Batman by Matt Reeves. The new protagonist Robert Pattinson plays a young Dark Knight who, just one year into his business, must challenge opponents such as Penguin (Colin Farrell) And Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) but above all the machinations ofRiddler (Paul Dano, although not shown here in the face), in a Gotham more violent than ever. In theaters in May 2022.

Black Adam

It’s now over a decade that Dwayne Johnson dreams of bringing the character of Black Adam: the anti-hero will finally be the protagonist of a film to be released in July 2022. Post-production has begun but the actor and the rest of the cast (among others also Pierce Brosnan in the role of Dr. Fate), however, wanted to show a scene that sees just the awakening of the dark and powerful “man in black“.

The Flash

The expected The Flash, directed byAndy Muschietti of It and scheduled for November 2022, will rewrite many rules of the DC superhero world by introducing the multiverse: the Flash played by Ezra Millerin fact, it can run so fast that it breaks through the barriers between the various dimensions. In fact, we see him here together with another version of himself and an incarnation of Supergirl played by Sasha Calle. Above all, while in his universe (that of Justice League, so to speak) Batman has the face of Ben Affleck, here we see him meet – from behind – the one played by Michael Keaton.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

We will have to wait longer, until July 2023, instead, to see the sequel of the film Shazam!, which he introduced Zachary Levi in the role of the superhero of the title together with his large family of as many very strong heroes. In this new chapter the team will have to face monsters and threats coming directly from theAncient Greece, like the goddesses interpreted by the new entries Helen Mirren And Lucy Liu.

Sandman

No trailers for the expected series Sandman, intended for Netflix and based on the dream graphic novel by Neil Gaiman. In recent months the casting choices have caused a lot of discussion and among them also the decision that the character of Lucifer was entrusted to a woman: the first image of Gwendoline Christie (the Brienne of game of Thrones) in these shoes hopefully made most people change their minds.

Peacemaker

From the absurd and visionary talent of James Gunn comes the teaser of Peacemaker, the series that will resume in streaming the events of the bizarre superhero played by John Cena and introduced in The Suicide Squad, willing to do anything, even to kill, just to bring peace. To keep himself out of prison Peacemaker decides to be part of a new team (together with his faithful eagle) with the task of killing dangerous criminals, all between jokes and senseless scenes. The series will make its US debut in January.

Doom Patrol

While in the US the third season is nearing a conclusion, here comes the series Doom Patrol, on a team of supernatural creatures variously disadvantaged, has already been renewed for a fourth season. Meanwhile, a new trailer shows us the extraordinary adventures coming in upcoming episodes, as each of the characters tries their own way to be a better hero.

Naomi

Loading... Advertisements

From the creative genius of Ava DuVernay (Selma, In the folds of time, When They See Us) comes this new series that will debut in 2022. The young Kaci Walfall will interpret precisely Naomi, the first black superhero to lead a DC Comics TV series, the girl born of one new breed of metahumans who will have to oppose the most evil of his own kind.

Harley Quinn

One of the most innovative products from the point of view of language in the DC universe is certainly the animated series linked to Harley Quinn. As he jokes in this trailer, the third season is long overdue but “it takes a century to do animation“. The unfinished images anticipated here imply that the new episodes, expected in the course of 2022, will deepen the love relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy, not without the usual complications.

Batman: Caped Crusader

The super producer JJ Abrams And Matt Reeves, director as we have said of the next The Batman, they allied with Bruce Timm, the creator of the legendary Batman cartoon in the 1990s, to give life to a new animated series that will be titled Batman: Caped Crusader. Here they describe the project, faithful to its predecessor, but much more mature and psychologically complex, influenced by the noir genre and an expressionist style.

League of Super Pets

We will have to wait until November for the launch of the trailer itself, in the meantime in this one new teaser we have a taste of the rivalry between Krypto and Ace, the dogs of Superman and Batman respectively, who will compete for the scene in the 3d animated film League of Super Pets. In the cast of voice actors, in addition to Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart who lend their voices to these two characters, including Keanu Reeves, Natasha Lyonne, John Krasinski and many others.

Catwoman: Hunted

Catwoman is the protagonist of a new adventure animated directly by Wb Animation, in which Gotham’s most skilled thief is at the center of a international intrigue who sees her not only chased by Batwoman but also by a handful of criminals from all over the world.

Injustice

Another animated film coming soon is Injustice: Heroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Batman face criminals of the caliber of Joker and Harley Quinn, but willing to do anything to make them lose their minds and the knowledge of what is really right.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

After the two film incarnations, here is a video game with a very advanced interface that you see Harley Quinn, King Shark, Boomerang and Deadshot enlisted by the usual Amanda Waller for an even more suicidal mission than usual: kill the Justice League who, in Metropolis, was infected with aalien invasion. The videogame promises to be an immersive adventure in a decidedly version unprecedented and politically incorrect of the DC world.

Gotham Knights: Court of Owls

In another highly anticipated videogame title, Gotham Knights: Court of Owls, a new generation of superheroes formed by Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin must delve into Gotham’s corrupt origins, after the deaths of Batman and Jim Gordon. Meanwhile the secret society of the Court of owls constantly weaves in the shadows observing and manipulating them.