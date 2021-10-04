DC FanDome – A video announces the many guests of this edition

SEE ALSO: The Italian teaser trailer of the DC FanDome

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a teaser announcing the guests of the DC FanDome, the second edition of which will take place next October 16.

A very rich event is expected, just read the names: da Robert Pattinson to Dwayne Johnson, from Zachary Levi to Melissa Benoist, from James Gunn to Ava DuVernay, from Jason Momoa to Zöe Kravitz, then Javicia Leslie, John Cena, JJ Abrams, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Yahya Abdul Mateen II and many others.

You will find the video below.

The DC FanDome video

What should we expect?

The first materials of Peacemaker, various news on The Batman (including – assumed – the new trailer), and maybe something Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash And Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Obviously there will also be much more, including cinema, television and video games. New projects are likely to be announced, and even some news about the series inspired by The Batman starring Jim Gordon.

Source: ComicBook.com