DC Fandome, Black Adam is revealed with Dwayne Johnson and the cast (VIDEO)

During the DC Fandome, the global virtual event in which all the news for cinema and television of the DC comic universe were unveiled, the first images of Black Adam were unveiled, the film that marks the debut of Dwayne Johnson in a DC product.

READ ALSO: The Flash, the first teaser trailer of the film

Black Adam has been in development for ten years and Johnson plays the protagonist who is Shazam’s nemesis.

Alongside Black Adam we find some members of the Justice Society: Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman, Noah Centineo it’s Atom Smasher, Quintess Swindell is Cyclone, and finally Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, an archaeologist who transforms into a powerful sorcerer when wearing the Crown of Fate.

Johnson was predicted to play both Black Adam and Shazam! since 2007, but it was only in 2014 that the actor and producer signed the agreement to play the first in the film Shazam!, except to have a film of his own.

This film was a project that has really fascinated me for a long timeJohnson said presenting the first images of the film during the DC Fandome. “And there are arguably some of the greatest action scenes I’ve ever made“.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with cou Johnson he worked on Jungle Cruise.

READ ALSO: Jungle Cruise, the review of the film with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

“Black Adam” will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

And now we discover the first images of Black Adam.

