DC FanDome, Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Kravitz and many others in a new video: “Don’t miss it!”

In recent days we have seen the official trailer of the DC FanDome, and we are now on the eve of the second edition of the virtual event, which will be held Saturday 16 October. To further warm the mood, Warner Bros. has released a new video featuring many of the stars of the DC Universe.

The clip, lasting about forty seconds, is also visible in the news. There are, among others, Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Kravitz, Jason Momoa, Lucy Liu, Grant Gastin, who remind fans of the appointment and invite them not to miss the DC FanDome.

There are many DC-branded titles on which news and previews are awaited. Self Robert Pattinson promises surprises on The Batman, of which a trailer should be presented, the public hopes to know something more about The Flash, the highly anticipated cinecomic directed by Andy Muschietti.

The rich program of the DC FanDome includes, among other things, previews of the next Peacemaker series with Dwayne Johnson / The Rock, and the new seasons of Superman & Lois, Batwoman and Sweet Tooth. It will then provide a broad look at all the news in the world of video games, animated series and comics.

What news do you expect from the DC FanDome? What is the film or TV series that interests you most? Let us know as always in your comments.

