DC FanDome release date revealed

During the event DC FanDome, the highly anticipated event dedicated to the world, cinema, comics and not only of the DC house, we had the opportunity to discover some more information and details about Aquaman 2. The new film with Jason Momoa and directed by James Wan he was in fact the protagonist of a dedicated panel. In addition to a behind-the-scenes look, we were able to find out that the release date of Aquaman 2 and the December 16, 2022.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, this is the full title of the film, is one of the most anticipated films by fans of the DC Extended Universe, and will continue the events seen in the first film dedicated to Aquaman released in 2019, again under the direction of James Wan.

Also in this new adventure, we will see the return of Jason Momoa in the role of the protagonist Arthur Curry, alter ego of Aquaman and King of Atlantis, but also a large part of the cast of the first film will also return to star in this film scheduled for December 2022.

The King of Atlantis will once again be accompanied by Amber Heard, who will reprise the role of Mera – despite the various legal problems and pressures of ex-husband Johnny Depp -, already co-star of the first film released in theaters around the world in 2019.

Thanks to a photo published yesterday, we also know that the cast of the film will also be present Dolph Lundgren, who will be wearing the shoes again King Nereus, father of the aforementioned Mera. With regard to this new image, Lundgren stated:

I’m in my trailer on the set of Aquaman 2. We have a great script, a great director, an amazing cast and a fantastic crew. I’m really enjoying it!

As for the tones of the film, director James Wan said, during the previous edition of the DC FanDome, that Aquaman 2 will have more serious tones than the first film. In fact, we recall a high dose of comedy in the last film, which, however, had not affected the proceeds of the film: Aquaman had in fact managed to over one billion dollars worldwide.