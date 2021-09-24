DC FanDome, the new teaser shows all the Batman, from Michael Keaton to Robert Pattinson

A new official teaser for the DC FanDome turns the spotlight on the Batman, showcasing the eight films and the six different actors who played the role of Bruce Wayne in the Dark Knight franchise, from Michael Keaton to Robert Pattinson.

The clip of about half a minute was posted on the official DC Comics Twitter, and you can find it conveniently at the bottom of the article: the movie pays homage to the cinematic Bruce Waynees of the past and the future: you can see Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and finally, Robert Pattinson, all captured in some of the topical moments of their feature films. Highlighting the prestige of each star’s contributions to their respective works, the post urges viewers to “honor the Dark Knight’s big screen adventures and more at the DC FanDome“, an event that will be broadcast live on October 16.

The teaser chronologically proceeds from the era of Tim Burton’s Batman, which came out, along with its sequel, at the turn of the late 1980s and early 1990s, to the next. The Batman, which will be released on March 4, 2022. Also fleetingly touching the management of the franchise by Joel Schumacher, which included rehearsals by Val Kilmer and George Clooney, the video also emphasizes the Christopher Nolan trilogy and arrives at Ben Affleck and Zack Snyder’s Batman, and then link back to the trailer for The Batman.

