DC Films delays the premieres of The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam and Shazam 2

The DC Extended Universe It has big premieres ahead. Just a few weeks ago, the studio announced with great fanfare the arrival of all its heroes on the big screen. However, fans will have to wait even longer, as the delay of all DC releases has just been confirmed.

Warner Bros. and DC Movies They have just made changes to their release schedule, something that will not make fans happy at all.

One of the most anticipated tapes of DC is Flashthe solo film starring Ezra Millerand led by Andy Muschietti. The film has been in development for some years and its arrival on the big screen has been turbulent. The film was scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 4, 2022, which will now be the June 23, 2023.

Ezra Miller will return as Barry Allen in The Flash

Another of the titles that will also be delayed is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthe sequel to Aquamanstarring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. The hero’s first movie was released in 2018 and was one of DC’s biggest box office hits, grossing over $1 billion. Originally, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was scheduled to premiere in December 2022 and will now go to March 17, 2023and thus avoid coming face to face with James Cameron’s Avatar 2.

For its part, Shazam! Fury of the Gods It also undergoes changes in its release date. Unlike the other titles, the sequel to the film starring Zachary Levi It will arrive six months ahead of schedule. The film, which would hit theaters in June 2023, will now do so on December 16, 202.

Dwayne Johnson plays Black Adam

the long-awaited Black Adamwhich has Dwayne Johnson as the anti-hero of DC, it has also been affected again in its release date. It must be remembered that The Rock was chosen to bring the character to life in 2014 and, since then, has been working to bring Black Adam to the big screen. The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra had a release date for July 29, 2022 and will now hit theaters on October 21, 2022.

Finally, the animated tape DC League of Super-Petswhose premiere was scheduled for May 20, 2022, will now arrive on July 29, 2022.

