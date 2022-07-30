DC: Filtered first test reactions for “The Flash” in the face of Erza Miller’s controversies

After the complicated year that the producer Warner Bros has lived seeing how the actor Erza Millerone of its main stars of the DC Extended Universehas been involved in legal conflicts for assaults and alleged bad influence -with drugs and weapons- towards minors, it seems that the company is already beginning to measure whether the film “The Flash” It will continue its way to the premiere after several delays and risks of cancellation due to Miller’s controversies.

According to various media and fan clubs, Warner has offered a special screening of what is expected to be “The Flash”.where he would delve deeper into the history of “Barry Allen”which was formally presented in “The Justice League” and also exploring the shared universes between more characters and time travel, this being one of the projects with which DC and Warner would face the mega narrative project that Marvel Studios and Disney have promoted with characters like “Avengers”, “Dr. Strange”, “Spider-Man” and in the face of its new phases projected until 2025.

The leaks -with possible SPOILERS- indicate that “The Flash” is not yet finished, since the altercations that Erza Miller has starred in have prevented the scenes from being finished, since it transcends that the production company would have made the decision to edit and film new shots to improve the storyas has already been done supposedly with other strong projects in the franchise such as “Aquaman”, of which it has been said that, due to the scandalous trial of Amber Heard – who plays “mere”– has modified or reduced his scenes due to the bad popularity of the ex-partner of Johnny DeppWell, even accidentally, Jason Momoa revealed that Ben Affleck will return to this film after the drastic changes in the script, something that would also be happening in “The Flash”.

What are the narrative twists in “The Flash”?

The first reports indicate that “The Flash” was presented still unfinished, since it was appreciated that the special effects, visuals and generated with CGI, are still in early and testing stagesconsidering the economic imbalance that Warner faces after being bought by Discovery, which meant that the production company had a low presence in the recent edition of Comic-Con.

Other aspects of “The Flash” leaked is that regardless of Erza Miller’s legal and personal conflicts, the actor shows one of his best performances of the adaptations that have been made of the speedster superhero and that a well-planned plot is achieved regarding the interaction you will have with your variants and characters from other universes and already known heroes.

The test screening of “The Flash” would also have shown and confirmed the participation of “Zod” against “Supergirl”in addition to the already announced return of Michael Keaton as “Batman”who will make great references to the film he starred in under the direction of Tim Burtonbesides supposedly the “Wonder Woman” appears at the beginning of the film (although it was not confirmed if it is just a reference or through Gal Gadot), as well as special cameos by “superman”of Christopher ReeveY “Wonder Woman”with Lynda Carteralso ruling out that “Martian Manhunter”although expected for this project, was not included.

The comedy seems to be another of the big bets of “The Flash”, because leaks indicate that jokes and jokes will be present throughout the filmhowever, it is already criticized that this resource is used excessively and uses many unnecessary sexual references, something that the actress Gal Gadot had indicated as negative after the treatment that his character had in the version of “League of Justice” of Joss Whedon.

Confirming that “The Flash” will finally open his time travel and multiverse proposal, it is also shown how the super speedster acted in past narrative lines when he independently helped during the Kryptonian invasion in the movie of “Man of Steel”with henry cavill.

