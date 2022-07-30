‘DC League of Super-Pets’: Dwayne Johnson Reunites with ‘Moana’ Co-Star in His Animated Superhero Movie

ads

Over the past 20 years, Dwayne Johnson has gone from a wrestler slowly bursting into Hollywood to one of the biggest movie stars in the world. The actor has amassed an impressive range of success, including R-rated action thrillers to family adventure films. It’s back to the latter in DC League of Super Petswhich incidentally reunites Johnson with a voice actor he once worked with.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

In DC League of Super Pets, Johnson sees these Krypto, the dog of Superman (John Krasinksi). When the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are captured, Krypto assembles a team of super-powered pets to launch a rescue mission. Hilarity and hijinks ensue as moviegoers find out if these animals can harness their powers and form a team in time to save the day.

In his mission, Krypto is mainly joined by Ace (Kevin Hart), a dog who is Batman’s pet in the comics. DC League of Super Pets marks the fifth time Johnson and Hart have shared the screen. The two actors first teamed up for the 2016 action comedy Central Intelligence. They have since appeared together in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and Hobbs & Shawin which Hart made an uncredited cameo.

Dwayne Johnson reunites with a ‘Moana’ co-star in his new movie

Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives for the 2016 AFI FEST Presented by Audi – Premiere of Disney’s ‘Moana’ held at the El Capitan Theater on November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

But Hart isn’t the only actor in the film Johnson has worked with before. In DC League of Super Pets, Jemaine Clement voices Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman. And while it’s unclear if Krypto and Aquaman share a lot of screen time in the new movie, Johnson and Clement’s characters did interact in the 2016 animated hit. Moana.

In the Disney film, Johnson voiced Maui, a mythical demigod who accompanies lead character Auliʻi Cravalho on his quest. At one point, Maui and Moana confront a giant crab named Tamatoa (Clement) in the Monster Kingdom. As he battles Maui, Treasurer Tamatoa sings one of the best songs in the movie, “Shiny,” inspired by David Bowie.

Dwayne Johnson is playing another DC character in 2022

But the links between Johnson’s career and the DC League of Super Pets don’t stop there. The movie might mark Johnson’s first time playing a DC character, but it certainly won’t be the last. After all, the actor is set to join the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) just months after the release of DC League of Super Pets.

After many years of development, black adam Johnson’s is finally slated for an October 21, 2022 release. In the film, the actor plays the DC anti-hero who becomes arch-nemesis to Shazam (Zachary Levi) in the comics. Whereas black adam tells his origin story, DCEU fans are excited at the prospect of Johnson going up against Levi in ​​a future film.

For now, however, DC League of Super Pets hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

