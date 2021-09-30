DC League of Super-Pets: Dwayne Johnson will be Krypto the Supercane

It seems that Black Adam is not the only DC character he will play Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In fact, after the start of the work of Shazam! Fury of the Gods currently in Georgia, a new partnership has been announced between Johnson, DC and Warner Bros. Strange as it may seem, the American actor of Canadian and Samoan descent will voice Krypto the Supercane in an animated film intended for cinema entitled DC League of Super-Pets.

The film will first show Krypto as the protagonist in a DC project, although he recently appeared in the TV series. live-action Titans. The film will hit theaters on May 20, 2022, facing opponents of the caliber of Mission: Impossible 7 And John Wick: Chapter 4. However, given that Super-Pets it will be an animated project intended for families, it should have no problem carving out its audience.

Jared Stern will act as the screenwriter and director of DC League of Super-Pets and will work for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group together with Sam Levine in the role of co-director. In addition to voicing Krypto, Johnson will serve as a producer using his Seven Bucks Productions company alongside Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Stern and Patricia Hicks will be the other producers of the film along with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller as executive producers.

It is important to add that although the news of Johnson and Seven Bucks’ involvement in Super-Pets has been out for a few hours, it seems that the team has been working on the project for some time. Hiram Garcia, in fact, shared his joy on Twitter:

It’s been hard to keep this one a secret! We’ve been working on #LeagueOfSuperPets for a while now and I’m thrilled to finally share it. At @SevenBucksProd we’re committed to helping expand the @DCComics universe and I know you guys are gonna love this! @DanyGarciaCo @TheRock https://t.co/rUlcyZWAKM – Hiram Garcia (@ hhgarcia41) May 21, 2021

In the tweet the following comment stands out:

“It was difficult to keep this secret. We’ve been working on League of Super-Pets for a while now and I’m thrilled to finally share it. “

In short, we can’t wait to find out more about this new late project DC and Warner Bros. In conclusion we leave you at the Amazon purchase page of the steelbook Zack Snyder’s Justice League Blu-Ray. It may not be a team of brave superhero animals, but it is still the leading superhero team in DC Comics!