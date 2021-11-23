DC League of Super-Pets, here is the full trailer of the film with The Rock and Keanu Reeves!

In recent years the DC universe has presented itself in cinemas in the most disparate forms, from SnyderVerse to Todd Philips ‘Joker, up to Matt Reeves’ The Batman whose debut is expected in a few months. Why, then, miss out on an exhilarating animated version? So here it is DC League of Super-Pets.

Already last October a teaser of DC League of Super Pets had anticipated what we will see in the film that counts in the vocal cast stars such as Keanu Reeves, The Rock, John Krasinski and Kevin Hart: to give us something more, however, today comes the first full trailer of this animated film which stars Krypto, the beloved dog of Superman.

The trailer anticipates what the plot of the film will be: Krypto and Superman lead a peaceful daily routine, between traumatic awakenings and difficult training, when the entire Justice League is kidnapped. To save the situation, therefore, this time will be a team of super-animals led by Clark Kent’s dog: learning to better govern the new powers, however, will be anything but easy.

Think about giving this animated film a chance four-legged friends of DC heroes? Let us know in the comments! Here, meanwhile, you will find some images of DC League of Super Pets.