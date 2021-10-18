DC League of Super-Pets, the new funny teaser of the animated film. VIDEO

The new teaser of “DC League of Super-Pets”, the highly anticipated animated film dedicated to super-dogs that sees how protagonist Krypto, Superman’s dog, for the first time with a primary role in a film.
Because, no matter what Ace (Batman’s dog) says – who in the teaser complains about Krypto’s leading role, who feels he is the only real prima donna of the feature film – this film really has him as the protagonist in the end.
This is the first cinematographic work entitled (or almost) to Krypto, who already in the 2000s had the honor of being entitled to an animated series. More recently, however, Superman’s dog has granted cameos in the television series dedicated to the Young Titans, that is Titans.
In the original version of “DC League of Super-Pets”, voices for the two main dogs in the story will be Dwayne Johnson (who produces the film) and Kevin Hart.
Their unmistakable throats (unmistakable for the American public and, in general, English-speaking but now unmistakable for everyone, in this new world where globalization is now also within streaming reach) are the ones we hear in the short video that launches this highly anticipated film .
An animated film that will be a concentrate of fun, as well as action. There comic vis it is in fact one of the main ingredients of the recipe, as this teaser anticipates. A video that is a succulent taste and that already has everything that awaits us on the big screen in a nutshell.
In addition to Krypto, the other protagonist will be Ace, the dog played vocally by Kevin Hart.
The film will be released in theaters on May 22, 2022, while the teaser announces that the official trailer is expected for next November 5th. The launch of this first taste was offered during the DC Fandome held on Saturday 16 October.
You can see the teaser of the movie “DC League of Super-Pets” in the video that you find above, at the head of this article.
DC League of Super-Pets is the 3D CG animated film written and directed by Jared Stern and co-directed by Sam Levin (both making their directorial debuts).
The film is based on the team originally introduced as Legion of Super-Pets.
Its release in US theaters is scheduled for May 20, 2022 and the film will be produced by Warner Animation Group, DC Entertainment, Seven Bucks Productions and A Stern Talking To, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.
The occasion was the DC Fandome: during this event fans were offered the vision of this hilarious video that anticipates tones, plot and mood of one of the most particular projects carried out closely by Warner Bros. within the DC Comics universe.
Among other highly anticipated projects details of the Warner house (intercom DC Comics) are also there The Batman And Aquaman 2, also great protagonists of this edition of DC Fandome.
During the event the films were presented The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom And Shazam! – Fury of the Gods, as well as the new seasons of many television series, among which the titles of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Sweet Tooth And Supergirl.
The DC Fandome is the annual virtual fair of DC Comics which, after the first edition on 22 August and 12 September 2020, this year blows out its second candle.
A fair that is inextricably linked to the pandemic: the DC Fandome was inaugurated and announced in June 2020 by DC Comics and Warner Bros. in response to the cancellation of San Diego Comic-Con International due to the ongoing health emergency.