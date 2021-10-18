DC League of Super-Pets, the new funny teaser of the animated film. VIDEO

The new teaser of “DC League of Super-Pets”, the highly anticipated animated film dedicated to super-dogs that sees how protagonist Krypto, Superman’s dog, for the first time with a primary role in a film.

Because, no matter what Ace (Batman’s dog) says – who in the teaser complains about Krypto’s leading role, who feels he is the only real prima donna of the feature film – this film really has him as the protagonist in the end.

This is the first cinematographic work entitled (or almost) to Krypto, who already in the 2000s had the honor of being entitled to an animated series. More recently, however, Superman’s dog has granted cameos in the television series dedicated to the Young Titans, that is Titans.

In the original version of “DC League of Super-Pets”, voices for the two main dogs in the story will be Dwayne Johnson (who produces the film) and Kevin Hart.

Their unmistakable throats (unmistakable for the American public and, in general, English-speaking but now unmistakable for everyone, in this new world where globalization is now also within streaming reach) are the ones we hear in the short video that launches this highly anticipated film .

An animated film that will be a concentrate of fun, as well as action. There comic vis it is in fact one of the main ingredients of the recipe, as this teaser anticipates. A video that is a succulent taste and that already has everything that awaits us on the big screen in a nutshell.

In addition to Krypto, the other protagonist will be Ace, the dog played vocally by Kevin Hart.

The film will be released in theaters on May 22, 2022, while the teaser announces that the official trailer is expected for next November 5th. The launch of this first taste was offered during the DC Fandome held on Saturday 16 October.

You can see the teaser of the movie “DC League of Super-Pets” in the video that you find above, at the head of this article.