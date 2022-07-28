DC League of Super Pets – Voice Cast Interview

In DC League of Super Pets, Superman and the Justice League have been kidnapped by an unconventional nemesis: Lulu, a malevolent guinea pig that makes us wonder: how can such a small body fit so much evil. Krypto the superdog is the only hope. But after some inconvenience, the unconditional friend of the Man of Steel must team up with a group of animals from a shelter -Ace the hound, PB the pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel-, who, in addition to learning to master their new powers, they will teach Krypto the true meaning of friendship, loyalty and teamwork between humans and animals.

The film directed by Jared Stern has chosen for Mexico and Latin America Alfonso Herrera (The Croods 2; batman unearthed) and Alex Montiel (the secret life of pets 2; Scooby!) as the voice of Krypto and Ace, respectively. But to complete the lineup of Super Pets and superheroes, they also participate Monica Huarte (the secret life of pets 2), Veronica Toussaint (an abominable friend), Andrew Navy (Teen Titans Go: The Movie) Y Michelle Rodriguez (Trolls 2: World Tour).

We spoke exclusively with the cast of voices in Spanish so they could reveal to us how they found the tone of voice and the personality they wanted to imprint on each of the pets and superheroes they play to make them unique. «The voice of a turtle is very rare because as it is hoarse. I don’t know why, but I said Merton is hoarse because she’s slow,” Veronica Toussaint told us.

For her part, Mónica Huarte revealed how hilarious her dubbing processes have been because she is usually never asked to modify her voice for a character. On the contrary, they ask him to do her natural voice. «It makes me laugh a lot when I tell them: ‘Do you want me to do a special voice’? And they tell me: ‘No, with your voice’. I have the voice of an animation character.

There was a moment of reflection among the actors when we asked them what they think the world would be like if animals really had superpowers and could defend us, but at the same time defend themselves from the evil of which they are often the victims of beings. humans.

«I feel that animals do have superpowers. Pets are of a love that we should learn from them. Of tenderness, of loyalty. The loyalty of a pet is impressive. To defend ourselves against mistreatment, what we need is for us to change these totally insensitive practices,” said Mónica Huarte.

This is the second time Andrés Navy lends his voice to Flash. The first time he did it was for the animated film Teen Titans Go: The Movie. In this interview he tells us what differences and similarities he discovered after giving voice to these two animated versions of the Scarlet Speedster.

And because no superhero movie can be conceived without a villain, DC League of Super Pets introduces us to Lulu, a genetically modified rabbit with a deep desire to take over the world and ruin the Justice League. Michelle Rodríguez is in charge of giving voice to this little creature, whom she describes as an inveterate admirer of her human boss: Lex Luthor.

Considering that DC Comics has gifted us with great villains like Joker, Darkaseid, Harley Quinn, and Lex Luthor, we asked the actress why she thinks audiences love villains so much:

We all have a little bit of villains. Thank God reason, conscience and empathy make us not so bad because sometimes we are villains. But we do like to say ‘Muahahaha. He fell’. ‘Muahahaha. He stumbled’. I think we do have a certain evil because we are human and we are envious and we have wounds.

Check out the full interview at the top of the note. DC League of Super Pets debuts in Mexican movie theaters from July 28, 2022.