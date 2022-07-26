“DC League of Superpets”: Poncho Herrera, Michelle Rodríguez and Alex Montiel lend their voices to little animals

In a country as chaotic as Mexico hard to believe that superheroes exist, but Alfonso Herrera, Michelle Rodriguez Y Alex Montiel They consider that these are present all the time at home, and it is that for them their pets are the ones that have the power to change the mood of their day or take care of the children.

“My children have a puppy named Fluck and he is the true hero of the house, because he takes care of them. My five-year-old son Daniel accompanies him everywhere, these furry beings have a level of unconditional love for us, regardless of the context or what we go through, “said Herrera.

Montiel He has a puppy and a cat who join his children to form the gang that is playing all the time. Rodríguez does not have little ones at home, but she still has three puppies and a feline that comfort her with each hug she gives them.

Hence the importance of giving respect and affection to all living beings, that is why they are proud to share this message in the animated film “DC League of Super Pets” where they lend their voice to the animals in the story and that narrates how “Krypto”, Superman’s dog, has to learn to work with other species without powers in order to rescue his faithful human friend.

“I definitely think our pets do save us. This time we see Superman in big trouble, but his dog helps him and he seems very kind to me because it happens to us every day and we forget, we have to reflect on what we are doing, “explained the actress, who gives life to “Lulu”, the villain.

BREAK PREJUDICES

With this film they also hope that children learn to work as a team at an early age, respecting all the opinions and abilities of each person, because no matter what their physical appearance or appearance, they should not be judged.

“In our society we are suddenly carried away by prejudices and these are the ones that dictate how we behave or make decisions. In this case, ‘Krypto’ has powers, but suddenly it’s saying, get off the cloud and learn to collaborate, to understand the virtues that everyone else can have and to enhance the work”, added Alfonso Herrera.

Michelle emphasized showing that a team doesn’t have to be the same, as they can all be different, come from different places, and be different colors.

Alex would like to have the power to travel through time, moving from the past to the present and then to the future.

Michelle enjoyed playing an intelligent, manipulative, confident villain.

Montiel lends his voice to “Ace”, a dog who is waiting to be adopted at a shelter.

Herrera gives voice to the protagonist of the story, “Krypto”, Superman’s pet.

July 28 opens on national billboard.

The animated film is 95 minutes long.

PAL