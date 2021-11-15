DC movie: the star of one of the ugliest cinecomics ever made is ready to redeem himself: “I want a remake”

That the DC universe have struggled a lot over the years to keep up with that Marvel this is a fact testified by both the number of films released and the results in terms of critics and box office. However, the difficulties start much earlier and there is one film in particular that is considered one of the ugliest cinecomics ever made: Catwoman. Now there is someone very interested in redeeming it.

It is the same actress who starred in the 2004 film directed by Pitof and centered on the famous cat thief Selina Kyle, Halle Berry. Before Justice League and even of the less successful titles in the MCU, he was able to “triumph” at the Razzie Awards for worst film, lead actress, director and screenplay. Even today, it “boasts” a 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has often been included in the lists of worst Hollywood movies.

To put it mildly, they didn’t like it. Also for this reason its protagonist intends to give it back new glory. During an interview with Jake’s Takes, Halle Berry said:

“I would like to direct a movie about Catwoman. If I could work on it now, knowing what I know and with this experience, I would re-invent that world the way I rethought history. […] I would like to go back and re-imagine Catwoman and do it again. I would make her save the world like many male superheroes do and not just having them save women from a ruined face, you know, raise the bar a lot. And I would do it much more inclusive for both women and men “

After the great fiasco of 2004, the character of Selina Kyle has been revived in many versions: she had the face of Anne Hathaway in The Return of the Dark Knight from Christopher Nolan, that of Carmen Bicondova in the series Gotham and now fans are waiting to see Zoe Kravitz in the next The Batman from Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson.

What do you think, after this new version there may be room for Halle Berry’s Ransom as Catwoman?

