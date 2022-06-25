DC Pride – Negative Zone

original edition : DC Pride no. 1 USA (DC Comics, 2021)

National edition/Spain : DC Pride (ECC Comics, 2021)

Script : Andrew Wheeler, Danny Lore, James Tynion IV, Mariko Tamaki, Nicole Maines, Sam Johns, Sina Grace, Steve Orlando, Vita Ayala

He drew : Amy Reeder, Klaus Janson, Lisa Sterle, Luciano Vecchio, Rachael Stott, Ro Stein, Skylar Patridge, Stephen Byrne, Ted Brandt, Trung Le Nguyen.

inked : Amy Reeder, Klaus Janson, Lisa Sterle, Luciano Vecchio, Rachael Stott, Ro Stein, Skylar Patridge, Stephen Byrne, Ted Brandt, Trung Le Nguyen.

Color : Jose Villarrubia, Marissa Lousie, Rex Lokus, Enrica Eren Angiolini, Dave McCaig, Tamra Bonvillain.

Format : Hardcover 96 pages. In color. €14.95



The pride of diversity

It all started with a raid in 1969. That night the fuse of the Pride marches was lit. Since that day, the group has fought for visibility and respect for diversity, with the aim of claiming that people can freely live their sexual orientation and gender identity, without fear of discrimination or reprisals. Progress has been made, but much remains to be done and that is why any initiative adds up.

The comic published by DC Comics in 2021 is the one that will publish ECC Comics on Wednesday, June 29, but for our part we have chosen to anticipate its publication, using the corresponding USA number, in order to make way for the vindictive acts of June 28, LGBTI+ Pride Day. It would have been a finishing touch if it had been used to publish not only the one from 2021, but the one from 2022, since since then many things have changed in the DC Universe. Being able to see the evolution between 2021 and 2022 would have served to verify how many of the characters have not remained in an isolated redoubt, but rather form a very active part of this fictional universe to which new ones such as Jo Mullein, Jon Kent or Tim Drake, among others. This has not been the case, but we must celebrate the fact that it is published in Spain and that it is done with an additional campaign (posters are given away in stores) to enhance its impact.

Now entering the narrative and graphic aspects of the work, which is nothing more than an anthology of short stories, written and drawn by great artists, it is time to analyze what this work gives of itself. And like any anthology, it hides inside stories that are more complete than others. We have been able to see it in the multiple 80th anniversary specials that DC published over the past year, in which the result of these works ended up being somewhat irregular. Not the case with DC Pride.

The first thing to point out is that we have a special with a variety of LGBTI+ characters that are canon within the DC Universe, as an example of the positive representation of the collective. There are heroes, heroines, villains, who are immersed in the typical battles of the genre, but leaving space so that the most everyday of their lives can be narrated. It is the summary that encompasses all these stories in which these characters are not limited to surviving in a special, but rather prosper and project their own existence into the future in the vignettes. And all this without skimping on the details of a group that has passed countless tests throughout its history and which they still have to face today.

The special opens with the story of Batwoman, written by James Tynion IVwith drawing of Trung Le Nguyen, which build a story that delves into Kate’s complex relationship with her sister Beth. Memories of a past that show Kate’s desynchronization with herself, for not feeling like the girl everyone said she should be. It is the longest story of the special and shows a special sensitivity, which makes it perfect for the beginning of the play.

Quite the opposite of what follows, the work of Steve Orlando Y Stephen Byrne, who are launched to elaborate a story in which we have Gregorio de la Vega, who many will remember when he was presented in society in the distant 1988, in the Millenium event, being one of the founding members of the group known as the New Guardians. His appearance has changed a lot from that of those days, but he is still the first gay character in DC Comics (here there is debate about it because everyone remembers the agent of the Metropolis Special Crimes Unit, Maggie Swayer, created in 1987 by John Byrne). His adventure, along with Midnighter, is nothing but a badass way of saying that the entire collective is willing to kick as much Nazi ass as necessary.

The third story takes us to the streets of Gotham, focusing on the figure of Renee Montoya, alias, Question, for Vita Ayala Y Skylar Patridge. It is a story where there is an investigation of a missing person, which serves as a vehicle to talk about how the mistakes of the past should not condition our lives in the present.

And it’s time for Mariko Tamaki Y Amy Reeder, who take on the two most famous LGBTI+ characters in the DC Universe, in 2021, who are none other than Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn. And when these two are the protagonists, the story can not be but hilarious, chaotic and adorable in equal parts. Both deal with a problem generated by themselves, while they talk about their own relationship. Tamaki He does not miss the opportunity to show Harley more suspicious, due to his past experiences, without his link with Hiedra not being sincere and honest.

Sam Jones Y klaus janson, are responsible for shaping what could be one of the best stories of the special. Alan Scott and his son, Obsidian, are taken up after the events reported in Infinite Frontier. Alan meets the partner of his son who is the foot to be able to focus on the core of it, growing up gay in different generations. An unveiled tribute to previous generations who have fought for their rights. A very emotional work, that even Janson’s crude and hard drawing does not detract from it at all.

And it’s time to go to the future, to get to know Jesse Chambers, Flash, who declares himself non-binary and who faces a date with his girlfriend, Andy Curry (Does the name ring a bell? Yes, it’s her). It is a light story, whose central idea is precisely its naturalness when narrating the events, written by Danny Lore and drawn by Lisa Sterle. And that, although it may seem far from the tone of the other stories, is actually something that also contributes to the whole.

And without leaving Central City, it is the turn of the creative team made up of Sina Grace, Ro Stein Y Ted Brandt, which focus their attention on the conflict that sometimes exists between two LGBTQIA+ generations, in which the past collides with a much more radical present in its forms. To do this they turn to the Pied Piper who must face Drummer Boy, in a plot that involves the eviction of a neighborhood. The Pied Piper’s leisurely vision collides with that of the Drummer, to find a more balanced way of doing things.

It is the turn of a character who was not born in the cartoons, but who comes from the Supergirl television series. This is Dreamer, a transgender heroine, whose story is written by the actress who plays her on the small screen, Nicole Maineswith drawing of Rachel Slott. This is not a very inspired story, since it is about a confrontation of the protagonist with the League of Shadows, while she tries to arrive on time for her appointment. She knows little and it feels more like a first step towards integrating her into the DC Universe on paper than anything else.

And last but not least, it is the turn of Jackson Hyde, Aqualad, the son of Manta Ray, who is going with his friends to the Pride Day celebration, when he is attacked by Eclipso. Written by Andy Wheeler and drawn by Luciano Vecchio, it does not feature the first LGBTI+ supergroup, which lays the groundwork for something interesting that remains to be seen if and where it develops.

DC Pride is a special that feels like one. His stories arrive, his drawing is perfect, with its pluses and minuses, its lights and shadows, but as a whole we are facing a balanced work that works perfectly, done with a lot of skill.

A special that was born under the bosom of a corporation and therefore the debate around it remains open. Is it a way of taking advantage of the collective in a mercantilist way? Does the existence of this type of works add value to the collective? Is it done for the right reasons? If we were to bet, what matters is that your contribution is real and valid. The reason for this could be summarized as follows: if any person who lives in a remote town in one of the provinces of Spain, experiencing their own personal discovery, gets hold of this comic, and manages to see themselves represented, obtain a reference in which to see oneself reflected, on which to project oneself into the future… it is something that can change anyone’s life. And for that alone it is worth it.

Pride Day is a very important day. It is about visibility. It is about society learning to unlearn. To show empathy for others and get closer to each other, in an attempt to realize that everything that unites us is much greater than what we think separates us. And in the end, nothing separates us. It’s time to get rid of mental constructs and open your hands to a reality that wants to be more fair and honest with all humanity.

The best

• The balance between all the stories.

• Its inspiring potential.

Worst

• That the 2022 special has not been included.