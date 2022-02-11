DC releases “2022 is the year for heroes” promo teaser

DC Entertainment has released a promo teaser via Twitter “2022 is the year for heroes” announcing the arrival of several works based on well-known DC Comics superheroes. The Dark Knight’s latest adventure The Batman debuts on March 4th, with Black Adam which will follow on July 29, The Flash on November 4th and finally Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 16.

The only one absent in this promo is Batgirl which will arrive on the platform, but it is probably only at a later stage. What can I say, now it’s been a really long time since the last DC movie so we just have to wait for the bat to arrive to start a year of DC! We remind you that you can find all the updates on DC on our dedicated page.

The Batman, the movie

The cast of The Batman is made up of many well-known faces: together with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, they will also be there Colin Farrell (Oswald Chesterfield / Penguin), Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Paul Dano (Riddler) e Andy Serkis (Alfred). In the end, John Turturro will be the boss Carmine Falcone. Also in the cast Peter Sarsgaard who will be Gil Colson, the Gotham District Attorney.

“The Batman Will Explore a Detective Case”, the sources write. “When some people start dying in strange ways, Batman will have to descend into the depths of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery of a conspiracy connected with Gotham City’s history and criminals. In the film, the entire Batman Rogues Gallery will be available and active, much like the original comic and animated films. The film will feature more villains, as they are all suspects “.

Everything we know about Black Adam

The full cast of Black AdamBesides Dwayne Johnson in the role of the anti-hero of the title, it also counts Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) e Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). Together with them there will also be Sarah Shahiwho will play Isis, and Marwan Kenzariwho will instead be the main antagonist (although the character has not yet been revealed).

Black Adamwhich will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (already behind Jungle Cruise, always with Johnson), he had to face many problems during his troubled development. Furthermore, the Coronavirus pandemic has further complicated things and forced the production of the film to the umpteenth postponement. The film’s release in US theaters is set for July 29, 2022.

Everything you need to know about The Flash

We remember that The Flash will arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022. The film will be directed by Andy Muschiettidirector of IT And IT – Chapter Two. Ezra Miller will return as the Scarlet Sprinter after appearing in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Justice League.

Also confirmed the presence of Michael Keaton And Ben Affleckwho will both return to take on the role of Batman. Kiersey Clemons will return as Irish West after appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (the character had been cut from the theatrical version). The cast will also include the Spanish actress Maribel Verdú (The labyrinth of the faun), who will play Nora Allen (Barry’s mother) and the American actress Sasha Calle (Fever of love) who will play Supergirl.

Jason Momoa is expected again as the hero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the film that positively revived the fate of the DC cinematic universe. In the sequel, directed once again by James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring)they will also come back Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heardwho will return as Mera, Dolph Lundgren who will once again be King Nereus, the father of Mera, and again Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who we saw reappear in the post-credit scene from the first film.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrickWan’s recurring contributor, will write the script for the film, while the director and Peter Safran will co-produce. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in US theaters on December 16, 2022.