DCR and Police agents capture an inmate who escaped near the Medical Center in Río Piedras

Special Arrests Personnel of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) and the Police Bureau they captured an inmate who escaped while working in one of the decoration brigades of the agency near the Medical Center in Río Piedras.

Joselyn OrtizDCR spokesman, indicated that Michael Mejías Rosario, who resides in Cayey and is confined in Institution 1072 in Bayamón, was a member of the decoration brigades of the Mental Health and Addiction Services Administration (Assmca) and managed to evade the security officers. while doing work near the Medical Center.

However, DCR and Police agents found Mejías Rosario at the Tren Urbano station in Río Piedras and placed him under arrest again.

Mejías Rosario, in December 2019, was captured by agents of the Uniformed Special Arrests Division after the electronic shackle that was part of the bail agreement was cut for an unspecified case. At that time, the Judge Iraida Rodríguez Castroof Court of Caguasimposed a bond of $100,000 for tampering with and/or damaging the electronic monitoring system.

The DCR indicated that Mejías Rosario is serving an 11-year sentence for carrying and/or possessing a firearm without the corresponding license, shooting or pointing a firearm, and attempted murder.