DDR5, RDNA 2 and Pluton among the features of the Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs awarded at CES 2022 | CES 2022

After CEO Lisa Su, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the group that is involved in concretely creating the CES in Las Vegas, has also anticipated the arrival of the new Ryzen 6000 CPUs for the mobile segment. The new proposals, codenamed Rembrandt, will be unveiled in the course of a event to be held today at 16:00 Italian time.

AMD’s new notebook processors were awarded a CES 2022 Innovation Award “Honoree”, which is given to the best products of each specific category. The prize is accompanied by an image, which confirms Lisa Su’s photo from yesterday, and a description that anticipates some of the features of the new lineup.

“The new AMD Ryzen 6000 processors are the first with integrated graphics performance high enough for the most demanding games, thanks to new technologies RDNA 2 and DDR5, with exciting audio management features by the artificial intelligence and the chip Microsoft Pluton“.

The description confirms goodbye to Vega graphics to move to the more advanced and modern RDNA 2 that AMD introduced with the Radeon RX 6000 GPUs. In addition, AMD takes it one step further in terms of DRAM with support for the new standard. The other important element Pluton, a chip integrated in the processor and dedicated to security; according to what was revealed by Microsoft last November, it should further increase the security of Windows systems (more details here) compared to the current TPM chip.