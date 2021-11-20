DDR5 that cannot be found anywhere in the world, that’s why

To the list of products afflicted by the shortage of semiconductors apparently we must also add the new ones DDR5 memories, essential to fully exploit the potential of the processors Twelfth Generation Intel Alder Lake. In fact, as reported by colleagues at Wccftech, it seems that DDR5 modules are nowhere to be found everywhere and the situation does not seem destined to improve in the short term. The main cause is to be found in the lack of a component used on DDR5 memories, called PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit).

Photo Credit: G.Skill

As stated on 12Chip:

Currently, there is a shortage of DDR5 modules on the market and sources from Boardchannels say the main reason is that DDR5 memory is equipped with a PMIC power management chip, which is currently very poor. The sources said that the PMIC chip is currently in a very small supply, while the purchase price of the PMIC chip to be used in DDR5 memory is 10 times higher than the corresponding chip in D4 and the supply cycle is at least 35 weeks.

Recall that, compared to the previous DDR4, the power supply of the DDR5 is managed directly by the same memories and no longer by the motherboard. However, this feature dictated the current shortage, caused by the lack of PMIC chips, which could last for several months. Furthermore, a further increase in the price of DDR5 memory kits, already rather more expensive if we take the prices of DDR4 as a reference, cannot be excluded.

Photo Credit: G.Skill

A few weeks ago, we also reported on a new world record recorded by G.Skill’s DDR Trident Z5 memories, which reached the incredible 8,705Mhz frequency, surpassing the previous result of 7,200MHz recorded, however, with DDR4. For more details, we recommend that you read our previous article.