De Aliprandini’s bitterness, Tonetti’s regrets, but also Franzoni’s first points: Italgigante post Adelboden

Without the blue captain, out in the 1st heat and who will be further visited in Milan (but there should be no serious problems with his injured ankle), the team test was still good, even if the player from Bolzano threw a great chance and there is a risk to be out of the Olympics.

Saturday 8 January, 14:55

A giant from Adelboden without Italians in the top 15, in what was the last specialty event before the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

The exit of Luca De Aliprandini in the 1st round of the challenge on the “Chuenisbargli” clearly upset all the hopes and possibilities of the blue team, but let’s start with the good news. The Trentino rider should have no particular problems recovering from the blow to the left ankle, in the wall attack fork that sent him flying through the air. Luca followed the 2nd heat at the hotel and will be re-evaluated in Milan in the next few hours, but there is confidence in a quick recovery, which is essential to prepare for the five-circle appointment in the next month, where the vice world champion will start in the first. sub-group (this is the second good news) despite today’s “zero”, as he is sixth in the WCSL.

The regrets of the day are those of Riccardo Tonetti, who makes a mistake on the final wall, once again fatal for him in Adelboden, closes 23rd after the great 1st heat and could say goodbye to the very difficult Olympic participation (with the very limited blue contingent ) also for Giovanni Borsotti, in any case the best of Girardi and Lorenzi’s men at the end of the day.

Seventeenth the Piedmontese, just ahead of Alex Hofer, still improving and increasingly a reality, with Maurberger good 19th (and we are waiting for him especially on Sunday in slalom) and finally Giovanni Franzoni 24th. Here, the first points in the CdM, expected from some races for a talent like the 2001 class from Brescia, are the third good news of the blue Saturday in Adelboden.

Waiting for the slalomists.