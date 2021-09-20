De Angelis between cinema and TV “Success? It’s also scary” – Cinema

Much more beautiful in person than on the screen, Matilda De Angelis, a former singer and now an actress born in Bologna in 1995, has a healthy heart that doesn’t care, if necessary, to take off her shoes that are too high, and certainly very uncomfortable. , at the gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Naples. This after having received the Silver Ribbon for the international performance of the year thanks to its interpretation in THE UNDOING – THE UNSOLD TRUTHS at the first edition of the Nastri d’Argento Grandi Serie Internazionali, an event organized by Film Journalists with the Region Film Commission. Campania. “Right now I’m in Turin on the set of a series, produced by Netflix Greenland in which I play LIDIA POÓT, the first female lawyer in Italy in 1880 directed by Matteo Rovere with whom I go back to work together after VELOCE COME IL VENTO. Who was this woman? One who had graduated in Turin, one had studied Latin on her own and was absolutely against the tide. Then women did not graduate and so she paid the price of being at the forefront, so much so that it took 37 years to be accepted from the Bar Association. In the end he made it, but at the age of sixty “. Women and awards? “It is certainly a delicate matter. Meritocracy must exist – says the actress – and this is the most important thing that must be safeguarded. woman because now it is done like this. This is wrong because in this way the problem is ridiculed and because looking for equality leads to the assumption of female inferiority and this is just as wrong “. Among his upcoming films there is also IL MATERIALE EMOTIVO by Sergio Castellitto, a film that will go to the Bif & st in Bari “where he played the daughter of Castellitto, a girl in a wheelchair, I am paraplegic, and also mute. I therefore play with half. of the body and without a voice, a formative experience that of holding a film without saying a word “. For her then another film shot for Netflix this winter: “E ‘ROBBING MUSSOLINI directed by Renato de Maria. The story of a coup one week after the end of the Second World War when a group of boys and girls decide to go to steal and Mussolini’s treasure. Will they make it? Won’t they make it? “. What changes working abroad? “Actually it only happened to me with THE UNDOING, and I was then so anxious overwhelmed by the tension and the stars around me, like Nicole Kidman, that I just wanted to do well, live up to and deserve to be where I was. What really changes in an American production is the time spent on a single scene. There is more attention because cinema is perceived as a real industry. ” Reference actors? “Actually I don’t have any. I try to keep my own style, if I have to name two, I’d say Kate Blanchett and, on the male front, Joaquin Phoenix”. The success? “It is a reward, but also something that scares. Sometimes it is much easier to move around in your comfort zone. But you have to be careful and remember a little bit from where you come to know where you are going. The fear of losing success makes raising the stakes like that of making a mistake in every project makes you keep the right tension “.