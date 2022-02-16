De Fabiani and the decline of cross-country skiing. Fontana at the table of myths – OA Sport

REPORT CARDS ITALY OLYMPICS 16 FEBRUARY

Alex Vinatzer, 3: comes out once out of two. This year, out of eight races held between the World Cup and the Olympics, he has only completed half of them. It is clearly not bad luck, but an indication of unfortunately very evident technical gaps. The skiing of the blue is not solid. At times he manages to develop irresistible speeds (perhaps even better than Noel’s …), but he keeps a position too far back, he tends to lean, he is not stable. Unfortunately, he has not made progress since his beginnings in the major circuit and the fact that so far he has only achieved two top3s, without ever winning, says a lot about how far he is light years from the world top. Skiing well only for a few sections of the heats leads nowhere. However, he is the only really good youngster we have in slalom: will we be able to enhance him towards Milan-Cortina 2026 or will it be yet another missed opportunity?

Giuliano Razzoli, 7.5: he tries to throw his heart over the obstacle in the second heat, in the end he finishes eighth just 26 cents from the podium. He must regret a first descent in which he was too cautious on the final wall, where he left at least half a second. He is the last man to have won an Olympic gold for Italy at the Winter Olympics (in Vancouver 2010 …) and at 37 he is still the best blue among the rapid gates. Someone should ask themselves questions and try to find solutions …

Tommaso Sala, 7: illusions in the first fraction, closed only 0.45 from the summit. He struggles more with the more streamlined track in the second heat, but the 11th place remains a good result for a boy who has grown out of all proportion this year and has targeted the call-up (much more than others …).

Italy curling, 7.5: the clear victory over Denmark is not enough to keep the flame of hope alight. The Azzurri are out of the semifinals, not without regret: the avoidable defeats against China and Russia weigh (perhaps even winning just one of the two would have been enough). However, it was the curling Olympics: we hope that the federal leaders and the CONI know how to ride the wave, so that this sport does not fall into oblivion until 2026.

Caterina Ganz-Lucia Scardoni (cross-country skiing), 4: they remain at 15 ″ from the not irresistible Poland, who snatches the last useful place for the final of the team sprint. The women’s cross-country skiing sector has now been non-existent at the highest levels for a decade. For Milan-Cortina 2026 it is already late, we need to think about 2030 from now on. Assuming that it really interests to change the current status quo.

Francesco De Fabiani (cross-country skiing), 2: as unfortunately widely expected, does not keep pace with the best and does not allow Federico Pellegrino to play for a medal in the sprint team. Unfortunately, the Valle d’Aosta gives the feeling of regressing year after year, although he is a class of 1993, therefore theoretically in the midst of competitive maturity. The choice to train with the Russians had no effect, quite the contrary. In this Olympics he had started quite well with the skiathlon, then progressively sank between 15 km, relay and today’s race. That he never made the leap in quality is no mystery, but it is undeniable that today’s De Fabiani expresses a worse level than that of 2019.

Federico Pellegrino (cross country skiing), without rating: when he receives the baton from De Fabiani, the medals have now faded. He didn’t have the chance to play it: it’s a shame because she was in great shape. Perhaps many have not realized that the Aosta Valley medal in the sprint may have been the last one before a fast that could last several decades. In four years he will be ‘old’ for the traditional sprint (which will also take place in classical technique), we have already spoken about De Fabiani, while we do not even see the shadow of really interesting young people. Are we at the end of one of the sports in which Italy has won the most at the Winter Olympics? The twilight path leading to oblivion did not begin today. Pellegrino only disguised him, almost always preaching as a lonely prophet in the wilderness.

Lisa Vittozzi (biathlon), 7.5: in the relay she seems to overcome all the fears that grip her in individual competitions.

Dorothea Wierer (biathlon), 7.5: second very solid fraction, with a precision at the shooting range that will be repeated on Saturday in the mass start.

Samuela Comola (biathlon), 8: it goes beyond its limits and brings the Italian relay even in second position at the last change. She is 23 years old and still has significant margins for growth, she is also improving in her step on skis, she is a good shooter.

Federica Sanfilippo (biathlon), 7: in the last fraction he had to face opponents of another category. However, she is good at saving a prestigious fifth position. The podium was out of reach for the tricolor quartet.

Arianna Fontana (short track), 11: it’s a 10 and praise, but let’s give 11, the same number as his medals won at the Winter Olympics. No Italian had ever gone that far: Stefania Belmondo passed. In the international field just four champions have done better than the Valtellina: Marit Bjoergen (15, cross-country skiing), Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (13, biathlon), Ireen Wüst (13, speed-skating) and Bjoern Dæhlie (12, cross-country skiing) . In three different Olympics (Sochi 2014, 2018, 2022) she was able to go home with three laurels. We are talking about one of the greatest champions ever in the history of Italian sport, who can sit at the same table as Tomba, Compagnoni, Vezzali, Zoeggeler and so on. After having collected all these records, will you still have the reasons to get back into the game in view of Milan-Cortina 2026? The unknown factor is represented by her age: she would be 35 years old, a lot for this sport, but perhaps not for a legend that has already triumphantly crossed three decades.

Cynthia Mascitto (short track), 6.5: redeems a very negative start to the Olympics (in particular with the slip in the semi-final of the relay) by grabbing Final B and finishing in 12th position the not so popular distance of 1500 meters (the Italian-Canadian is more predisposed to 1000).

Relay Italy (short track), 9: the Azzurri did not qualify for PyeongChang 2018, today they are bronze medal. This speaks volumes about the great work that has been done over the four years. A potential champion like Pietro Sighel was added to a good level group, formed by the Dotti, Confortola and Cassinelli, who raised the level dramatically and even today was decisive with a heart-pounding arrival against Russia. We can still progress in view of Milan-Cortina 2026, in the next four years another very interesting young man will grow up like Luca Spechenhauser.

Photo: Lapresse