De facto truce in Ethiopia, but the scenarios are gloomy

Following the announcement on December 20 by the TPLF regarding the withdrawal of its military units north of the Tigray border, numerous movements have been reported in all areas of the Amhara regional state previously under the control of TDF units. .

On the same day, during the retreat to the north, the TDF forces would have detonated charges of TNT on the bridge connecting Haro and Dire Roka, destroying it with the intent of making it difficult for the ENDF forces to advance towards the border of the Tigris.

However, the federal forces of the ENDF did not stop on the border line with the Tigris and the next day they continued to advance along the course of the A2 motorway, conquering the towns of Rare, Waja and then taking sides for the siege of the important Alamata center, which appears to have fallen under the control of federal forces.

On 22 December the militias Fanno anno announced the reconquest of Sekota, an important road crossroads for the connection to the central and southern region of the Tigray, thus allowing the forces of the ENDF to go up practically undisturbed towards the north, and reaching the borders of the Tigray. central near the district of Abergele, close to the reservoir of the Tekeze river.

After securing control of a large swath of land along the southern and central border area, ENDF forces halted their advance on December 23, at the same time as the Ethiopian government announced its willingness to settle positions of your units in the locations conquered during the previous two days.

Sources in the Tigris reported that between 20 and 23 December the federal air forces would have conducted numerous air sorties with the use of drones against the capital Macallè and other Tigrinians, hitting a large number of civilian and military targets. Although there is no confirmation in this regard, some sources on social media have reported aerial actions against some airport infrastructures in the Tigray, with the probable intent to hit the defense infrastructures of the Tigrinya area.

On the same day the Tigray forces would have launched a counter-offensive along the road that connects Kobo to Alamata, to ease the pressure on the latter, although it is not clear what outcome was achieved.

On 24 and 25 December, sporadic military activities were reported along the border with the regional state of Amhara and Afar, believed to be possible Tigrinya actions aimed at consolidating some locations on which to build the last line of defense against federal forces. .

The absence of significant fighting has convinced many of the possibility of a settlement of the front and of the willingness of the parties to start negotiations, although in Macallè the concrete fear of a powerful strengthening of the Eritrean garrisons north of Adigrat and Axum seems to have spread, with the fear of a new offensive.

Scenarios for a truce

On December 24, the federal government of Ethiopia issued a statement confirming that it had regained full control of the federal states of Amhara and Afar, and that it had ordered its troops to stop on the positions they had conquered, remaining vigilant. awaiting developments.

In the same statement, the government spokesman added that the troops were ordered “not to advance further into the territory of the Tigray”, while the TPLF version of a voluntary withdrawal within its borders was rejected and challenged, which the government instead defined it as a military rout.

The desire to establish a temporary truce in the conflict therefore now appears confirmed, although there are numerous scenarios of possible evolution.

The Tigris has visibly exhausted its military driving force, having to succumb to the latest offensive launched by the federal forces together with those of the regional states Amhara and Afar. Half of its territory, west of the Tekeze river, remains under the control of the Amhara forces, while a large strip close to the border with Eritrea, north of Axum and Adigrat, is firmly in the hands of the armed forces of Asmara. One third of the Tigray, in essence, is militarily occupied by hostile forces.

The rebel forces of Oromia allied to the Tigris, those of the OLA, seem to have yielded militarily on each of the fronts, thus easing the pressure towards the capital and dispersing in a disorderly manner on the territory.

The federal government succeeded in launching a counter-offensive capable of changing the structure of the front, exploiting above all the increased firing capacity offered by Turkish drones and armaments received from both Ankara and Abu Dhabi. The counter-offensive, however, took place in the flat valleys of the Wollo region, where the military and air capacity of the federal forces is most effective, while in Addis Ababa the military leaders seem very reluctant to venture again into the hilly and mountainous areas of the Tigrai, where the war could soon take a completely different course.

The non-defeat of the TPLF undoubtedly represents a problem of great proportions for the credibility of Abiy Ahmed, who has staked all her cards on the conflict since the beginning, now finding herself managing a position of only partial advantage. A solution that does not pass through the exit of the TPLF could have dire consequences for the political future of the prime minister, but the continuation of the war in Tigray at the same time does not seem an easily viable option.

The variable of Eritrea cannot be ignored, where President Isaias Afwerki has committed himself alongside Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with the clear and sole purpose of physically eliminating all traces of the TPLF, paying the consequences also in terms of international isolation. and sanctions. The hypothesis of a survival of the TPLF and, probably, that of its independence choice, would be completely unacceptable for Asmara, which could therefore decide on an autonomous action against the Tigray to guarantee its own interests.

The United States and Europe, moreover, are exercising all their political capabilities on the United Nations to accelerate the launch of an independent commission on war crimes, which Addis Ababa has already rejected but which could further increase international blame against the Ethiopia, increasing its isolation and economic difficulties.

Political relations within the Ethiopian federation are not optimal, especially as a result of the high costs of the conflict and the opaque prospects for reconstruction. On December 25, the Amhara regional state government leaked news of an imminent request to the federal government to cover the costs of rebuilding the conflict-affected areas of its territory. A previous request for the restoration of health infrastructures alone has now been judged to have been superseded by events, requiring a much more incisive and extensive government intervention.

The economic crisis generated by the conflict has drained an enormous amount of money and the state coffers, thanks to the global crisis generated by the pandemic, are in disastrous conditions.

There is no doubt that a truce in this particular phase of the evolution of the crisis represents an advantageous condition for each of the parties involved, offering the opportunity to reorganize their military forces, replenish the coffers and offer relief to the civilian population.

At the same time, however, a truce risks crystallizing highly risky interests especially for the federal government of Addis Ababa and the Eritrean government of Asmara, which, in the absence of a successful solution against the TPLF, risk having to answer for failure to their political hierarchies. and military.