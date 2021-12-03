De Filippi, 60 years at full throttle for the queen of Auditel – TV

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 03 – He also wrenched tears from Robert De Niro and Julia Roberts at There is mail for you. Loved and followed on Mediaset, a unique case, by a transversal audience ranging from the very young to the differently young, always courted by the competition, so much so that it even managed (free of charge in 2017 with Carlo Conti) of Sanremo, even before as a guest (in 2009 with Paolo Bonolis) and then invoked live every evening by Amadeus and Fiorello, but often a guest on broadcasts such as Che Tempo che fa. Maria De Filippi, the queen of schedules, the one who doesn’t miss a beat, even if she wants to, cuts the 60-year-old milestone with healthy bravado, on December 5, and with a line that would be the envy of a thirty-year-old thanks to so much sport, which he practices assiduously from tennis to crossfit.



The presenter has launched Emma Marrone and Alessandra Amoroso, cleared the tronists and widened the talk of feelings to the third age with Men and women version over. For years he has been conducting the Saturday evening program of Canale 5 for the entire TV season, between ‘Tu si que vales’, ‘There is mail for you’ and the evening of ‘Amici’, dominating the ratings, but he also leads two day time battleships such as the school strip of ‘Amici’ and ‘Men and women’ in its various forms, including young and old suitors. But not only: as a producer with the Fascino founded in 1982 she takes care of her husband’s programs, ‘The interview’ and the ‘Maurizio Costanzo Show’. De Filippi with his programs has made the public the protagonist and above all has the empathic gift of knowing how to tell young people with their dreams and the less young with their choices and their second chances. (HANDLE).

