De Gea reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo helps his teammates at Man Utd

David de Gea believes that Cristiano Ronaldo helps his teammates off the pitch with his elite mentality as he shows young players how to act and take care of themselves.

David de Gea has seen his role change in the Manchester United dressing room, from arriving in 2011 as a lean, unimposing 20-year-old to today with 11 seasons under his belt , where he is one of the club’s most experienced and established players.

The goalkeeper acknowledges that it is now his job to guide the new generation of players at United due to his seniority, but according to the Spaniard, no one can represent the necessary mentality better than Ronaldo.

In a recent interview with club media, the United number 1 praised Ronaldo’s lifestyle saying:

“He is brilliant, the way he works speaks for him. The way he treats himself, the way he treats his body. He is focused in every training and every game.

“That’s why he’s one of the best in history. He is very strong mentally and he is an example for everyone [à suivre]. »

De Gea wasn’t the only one to sing the praises of Cristiano Ronaldo, as fans also recognize his massive importance to the team and awarded the Portuguese the title of Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, 18 years after he he first won it in the 2003/04 season.

Diogo Dalot is one of the youngsters who was taken under Ronaldo’s experienced wing. The 23-year-old admits the pair discuss tactics over coffee on the morning of the game.

While the striker is certainly one to look up to and learn from, David de Gea is just one of many veterans ready to help newcomers and tries to set a good example. .

“As an experienced player in the team, [j’essaie] to give advice to young players,” De Gea explained.

“I give 100% every day in training [et] in matches, to try to be an example for everyone. »

De Gea echoes Ronaldo’s mentality, continuing: [Je] think it’s not just about talking and giving advice to the boys, it’s the way you work, the way you treat people in the club, the way you train, the way You play “.

“I think it’s even more important than words.”

The new generation, which includes players like Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho and James Garner, couldn’t ask for better teachers to learn the beautiful game.

Advertising