De Jong in Milan, Sanchez in Catalonia

Market bomb from Spain: according to the Catalan newspaper Sport, Inter and Barcelona would be close to an exchange of loans for January. It would arrive in Milan Luuk De Jong, while in Catalonia it would end Alexis Sanchez, with the approval of Sevilla, owner of the Dutchman’s card. Only the approval of the Catalan technician Xavi would be missing to conclude the deal.

The excellent match against Cagliari and Simone Inzaghi’s words with honey at the end of the match (“He was very good, he’s a great professional. He works very well during the week and in every training session he always tries to show me that he wants more space. scored a very important goal, when I called him he always gave excellent answers. We all know Alexis’ value, we certainly don’t find out today: he can make you win games at any moment “) shouldn’t change the future of Sanchez, closer and closer to a sensational return to Barcelona after 7 seasons.

The sensational operation would arise from Barça’s need to get rid of Luuk De Jong, borrowed at the last second from Sevilla to fill the void left by Griezmamn’s farewell. The Dutch striker, by characteristics, does not like Xavi and does not adapt to his game, while Inzaghi would really have a deputy Dzeko at his disposal. In Catalonia, where he left great memories (141 games with 47 goals and 35 assists in three seasons), Sanchez would find his former partner of many battles on the bench and a way of playing more congenial to his characteristics.