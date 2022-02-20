De Jong increases Barelona’s lead against Valencia after a game; Aubameyang scored

2022-02-20

RESULT AT THE FIRST TIME: Valencia 0-2 Barcelona

31′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR BARCELONA! Exquisite display of football in Mestalla. Filtered pass from Alba to Dembélé who, inside the area, assists Frenkie De Jong, who only had to push it, without letting it bite. 0-2 and Xavi’s men like it. 25′: This is Pierre-Emerick’s fifth goal for Barcelona and his fifth of the season, having scored the others for Arsenal; his last entry was in October 2021.

22′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM BARCELONA! AUBAMEYANG! Perpendicular pass from Jordi Alba that left the Gabonese facing the goal where he finished it in the angle after his shot with the inside right.

18′: Almost! Great collective move by Barcelona where Ferran Torres sends a poisonous center that crossed the area, but that Aubameyang did not manage to deflect by very little. The clearest action so far. fifteen’: First third of the match and the danger has not yet occurred in the goals of both teams.

10′: Mestalla bursts into beeps every time Fernando Torres touch the ball. This for his past with Valencia. 6′: Gonzálo Guedes nailed in the area after contact with Araújo. Gil Manzano does not whistle anything. 1′: Whoa! Bryan Gil’s center surprises Ter Stegen who sees the ball skimming the crossbar.

THE PARTY STARTED IN MESTALLA! Valencia and Barcelona face each other for matchday 25 in Spain.

Confirmed lineups Valencia: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gaya; Soler, Ilaix, Guillamon, Bryan Gil; Guedes and Hugo Duro.

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alba; Of Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Dembele.