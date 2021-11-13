De Klerk, the forgotten leader due to the “fault” of Mandela- Corriere.it

from Calo Baroni

was the last white president of South Africa, he released the black leader, with whom he later received the Nobel Peace Prize

The right epitaph for him had already been written by Cyrano de Bergerac who in his life was everything and nothing. Of the Gascon swordsman, Frederik de Klerk, the last white president of South Africa who died at the age of 85, had no vision or oratory. He resembled him only for that desire (perhaps necessity) to fight alone against everyone. Even against his own. The strategist ofapartheid which opens the doors to reconciliation and coexistence. He has won his battle but they consider him a loser. I wasn’t a hero and the shadows dim the lights. The world he turned upside down forgot about him. Despite a Nobel Peace Prize in 1993. Canceled by Nelson Mandela’s charisma, like true revolutionaries he was overwhelmed by the revolution he too had triggered. De Klerk came from a line of persecuted who became oppressors. His Huguenot ancestors fled the Europe of the religious wars of the 17th century to take refuge in their promised land. The possible heaven (for some) turns into a certain hell (for all the others).

De Klerk was not a philanthropist, but neither was he a cynic. He was one of the engineers ofapartheid. An engine that I then disassemble. An enlightened politician was not needed, a statistician was enough to understand that it was unfair for a few million whites to dominate a tide of blacks. Those who despise him think that his was a forced choice: either to come to terms with the black majority or the civil war. The same one that lacerated many African countries at the time of decolonization. But South Africa was different. And de Klerk knew this diversity. The white tribe (the Boers like him, at least) are as African as the other ethnic groups living in the country. A stamp of origin that could not be canceled. They have lived side by side for four hundred years, the same time it took them to learn how to live together. Now his people blame him for the irreversible decline of the richest country in Africa. The ancient enemies accuse him of never having decisively denied theapartheid. early to give a judgment, the times of history are long. But if Mandela will remain forever in the empyrean of the Great, de Klerk was a watershed between two worlds and between two eras. And there will always be a before and after him. In spite of everything.