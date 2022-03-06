De La Cruz criticizes the inauguration of the Nuclear Medicine Center with the presence of the Russian ambassador

The lawyer and former leader of the Central Obrera Regional (COR) of El Alto, Roberto de La Cruz, criticized this Sunday the presence of the Russian ambassador at the inauguration of the Center for Nuclear Medicine in this city, which is turning 37 that Sunday.

“President (Luis) Arce Catacora It is neither the time nor the opportune moment to inaugurate the Center for Nuclear Medicine together with the Russian ambassador, what do we want to do with this? set the world on fire? encourage the third world war?”, questioned the former Alteño leader.

He also added that with this action it seems that they are seeking to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine and for this reason he reminded the Bolivian leader that, according to the Political Constitution of the State (CPE), “we, the Andean world, are pacifists, we do not want wars or bloodshed.”

Finally, De La Cruz added in his message that Arce Catacora still has time to carry out this type of inauguration, four years, and that is why he has to “correct” the delivery ceremony of this center for later.

​