De Laurentiis controversy over the failure to reopen the stadiums: the words

Italian football is experiencing a profound crisis, as well as all the rest of the business, due to the pandemic from COVID-19. Social distancing, restrictive measures, closures and infections are putting a strain on the most popular sport in Italy.

On the sidelines ofLeague Assembly held today it was decided that the stadiums will be able to reopen at 50%. In fact, in the last few races, the capacity was only five thousand spectators per plant, due to the increase in the number of infections. So good news for football fans.

Naples, Venice, fans

Right after the Lega Assembly Aurelio De Laurentiis, patron of Napoli, has issued statements regarding the management of the pandemic. In particular the blue number one has controversial on the divergence that exists, for example, between the organization of Sanremo and that of Serie A. Below are the statements by De Laurentiis.

“A perfect assembly, without problems. Emergency? We have been in an emergency for so many years that it is trivial to talk about normality. Sanremo with the theater full and stadiums closed? When the government understands that 25 million fans are 25 million Italians voters, maybe the football it will come considered in a different way”.