De Laurentiis in the locker room, the message to the team

De Laurentiis in the locker room of Napoli after the defeat in Napoli-Spezia. Third consecutive home defeat for Napoli by Spalletti 2021-22. A mocking result in which the opponents have never shot on goal. At the end of the match, as learned exclusively from CalcioNapoli24.it, the blue patron Aurelio De Laurentiis was the first to go to the locker room and awaited the arrival of the whole team and the technical staff to give a signal of closeness and strong encouragement after yet another undeserved knockout

Naples Spezia speech De Laurentiis

here is the full speech by De Laurentiis to the team in the locker room, CN24 reports it to you exclusively:

“You must not give up! We must immediately leave this evening behind. You are a very strong team, you have a very good coach and a club that supports, protects and protects you. we will concentrate for the match against Juve. I’m sure that 2022 will give us a lot of satisfaction, because you are an exceptional group. “

