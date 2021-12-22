Sports

De Laurentiis in the locker room, the message to the team

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

De LaurentiisDe Laurentiis

Napoli Spezia De Laurentiis encourages the team in the locker room. Last of the president after the defeat Napoli Spezia. The patron waited for the team

De Laurentiis in the locker room of Napoli after the defeat in Napoli-Spezia. Third consecutive home defeat for Napoli by Spalletti 2021-22. A mocking result in which the opponents have never shot on goal. At the end of the match, as learned exclusively from CalcioNapoli24.it, the blue patron Aurelio De Laurentiis was the first to go to the locker room and awaited the arrival of the whole team and the technical staff to give a signal of closeness and strong encouragement after yet another undeserved knockout

Naples Spezia speech De Laurentiis

here is the full speech by De Laurentiis to the team in the locker room, CN24 reports it to you exclusively:

“You must not give up! We must immediately leave this evening behind. You are a very strong team, you have a very good coach and a club that supports, protects and protects you. we will concentrate for the match against Juve. I’m sure that 2022 will give us a lot of satisfaction, because you are an exceptional group. “

All the news on the transfer market and on Napoli

De Laurentiis Naples
De Laurentiis

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Max-Lewis, rental karts battle in Jeddah”

2 weeks ago

Covid, the Premier League risks suspension for the Omicron variant

6 days ago

Horner: “Formula 1 misses Charlie Whiting”

2 weeks ago

World Club F .: The 10,000 Turkish fans and Fenerbahce are now cheering on Conegliano

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button