“De Laurentiis is working concealed with Amazon”. The revelation of Freccero

Carlo Freccero, former director of Rai 2, gave an interview to the microphones of Radio Punto Nuovo to talk about the situation of the television rights of Italian football: “DAZN’s step backwards on dual users? I am very happy that there has been this backtrack on the part of the streaming platform. It would have been scandalous if there had been a change in the contractual conditions in the course of work. However, my opinion on DAZN remains profoundly negative due to the poor quality of the images of the races “. The former director of Rai2 highlighted.

On the sponsor Amazon of Napoli, revealed: “Under the track De Laurentiis he is already working on the creation of the Serie A TV in cohabitation with Amazon, which from this year has the rights to one match per day of the Champions League. The future of Serie A TV rights? Considering that Sky and DAZN will not compete for the rights of the three-year period 2024-2027, I am sure that there will be a marriage between Lega Serie A and Amazon. “

“He could also push for an epochal change in the format of the championship through the introduction of the play-offs. De Laurentiis, with his far-sighted vision, will be the real architect of this historic union, he will be the one to bring football into the third millennium”. Freccero concluded.